Photos: See Amber Gray, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & More at Irish Rep's 2023 Gala Concert

Irish Repertory Theatre recently presented the 2023 Gala concert, All My Loving: The Lyrics of Paul McCartney. The evening was directed & arranged by Charlotte Moore (Dear Liar) and featured a Full Orchestra and Chorus under the Direction of John Bell (Meet Me in St. Louis), with introductions by Paul Muldoon (Incantata). The event honored Simon Lorne, Vice Chairman and Chief Legal Officer of Millennium Management, with Irish Repertory Theatre’s Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of his ten years of generous and insightful leadership on the Irish Rep Board.

Inspired by the recent publication of The Lyrics of Paul McCartney, edited by the poet Paul Muldoon, a star-studded cast including Reeve Carney (Hadestown), Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Melissa Errico (Dear Liar), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Amber Gray (Hadestown),The Kennedys, Kylie Kuioka (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Michael Mellamphy (The Smuggler), Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), and many more performed a selection from the iconic canon.