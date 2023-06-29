Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row

IN CORPO is a zany, audacious new musical about human connection, the seductions of technology, and what to do when the system lets you down.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season Photo 1 New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Photo 2 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 S Photo 3 Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season
National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals Photo 4 National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals

The Assembly Theater (HOME/SICK) in association with Dutch Kills Theater (The Antelope Party) presents the World Premiere of IN CORPO, a new musical by Ben Beckley and Nate Weida with music by Nate Weida. See photos of the production below. 

It is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, Half Moon Bay) with music direction by Ben Caplan and choreography by lisa nevada. 

In the last corporation on the planet, everything is great and everybody’s happy! But when an outsider arrives and starts asking questions, the office's fragile equilibrium starts to rupture. Driven by a thrilling original electro-folk-funk score, IN CORPO is a zany, audacious new musical about human connection, the seductions of technology, and what to do when the system lets you down.

IN CORPO draws freely from Franz Kafka’s The Castle, Herman Melville’s "Bartleby the Scrivener," and the artists' own experiences negotiating hellish bureaucracies and corporate “day jobs.” The common thread: a deep interest in the individual’s relationship to forces that curtail autonomy and limit self-expression, as well as the ways employees adapt to and against these forces.

IN CORPO stars RJ Christian, Zoe Siegel, Jessica Frey, Austin Owens Kelly, Monica Ho, Wesley Zurick, Ben Beckley, Ben Caplan, and Devon Meddock. The production features dramaturgy by Stephen Aubrey, scenic design by Nic Benacerraf, costume design by Kate Fry, sound design by Asa Wember, and lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins. The production team also includes production stage manager Gerrit Blake, assistant stage manager Kate Budney, production managers Savanah Sanchez and Allie Posner, technical director Eric Emerick, assistant scenic designers Sasha Schwartz and Beatrice Antonie, assistant sound design and live mixing by Jack McGuire, assistant costume designer William Torruella de León, associate lighting designer Nicholas Pollock, master electrician Andrew Wang, assistant director Sarah Shapiro, and producers Meredith Lucio, Emily Caffery, Alley Scott, and Alec Silver.

IN CORPO runs June 21 – July 8. Performances are Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday – Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm with an added performance July 8 at 2pm. Running time is 2 hours plus intermission. Theatre Row is located at 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $20 - $65 at Click Here

Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder.

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
RJ Christian and Jessica Frey

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
The cast of IN CORPO

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
The cast of IN CORPO

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
Zoe Siegel

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
RJ Christian, Zoe Siegel and Monica Ho

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
The cast of IN CORPO

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
Jessica Frey, Monica Ho, Wesley Zurick and Zoe Siegel

Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row
Wesley Zurick and Monica Ho




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Tectonic Theater Project to Launch Moment Work Summer Institute Featuring Moisés Ka Photo
Tectonic Theater Project to Launch Moment Work Summer Institute Featuring Moisés Kaufman & More

Tectonic Theater Project is launching the Moment Work Summer Institute, taking place with three different sessions from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 23, 2023 in New York City.

2
PARTNERSHIP by Elizabeth Baker to be Presented at Mint Theater in September Photo
PARTNERSHIP by Elizabeth Baker to be Presented at Mint Theater in September

Mint Theater Company will return to Theatre Row with the American Premiere of Elizabeth Baker’s Partnership, directed by Jackson Grace Gay.

3
Crystal Dickinson, Chaundre Hall-Broomfield & More to Star in COVENANT at Roundabout U Photo
Crystal Dickinson, Chaundre Hall-Broomfield & More to Star in COVENANT at Roundabout Underground

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for the Roundabout Underground world premiere of Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.

4
Cast Set for UNENTITLED Presented by 59E59 Theaters & The Negro Ensemble Co. Photo
Cast Set for UNENTITLED Presented by 59E59 Theaters & The Negro Ensemble Co.

59E59 Theaters and The Negro Ensemble Co., Inc. have revealed the full cast and creative team for Unentitled.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY Video Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You