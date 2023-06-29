Photos: Sci-Fi Musical IN CORPO Premieres At Theatre Row

The Assembly Theater (HOME/SICK) in association with Dutch Kills Theater (The Antelope Party) presents the World Premiere of IN CORPO, a new musical by Ben Beckley and Nate Weida with music by Nate Weida. See photos of the production below.

It is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, Half Moon Bay) with music direction by Ben Caplan and choreography by lisa nevada.

In the last corporation on the planet, everything is great and everybody’s happy! But when an outsider arrives and starts asking questions, the office's fragile equilibrium starts to rupture. Driven by a thrilling original electro-folk-funk score, IN CORPO is a zany, audacious new musical about human connection, the seductions of technology, and what to do when the system lets you down.

IN CORPO draws freely from Franz Kafka’s The Castle, Herman Melville’s "Bartleby the Scrivener," and the artists' own experiences negotiating hellish bureaucracies and corporate “day jobs.” The common thread: a deep interest in the individual’s relationship to forces that curtail autonomy and limit self-expression, as well as the ways employees adapt to and against these forces.

IN CORPO stars RJ Christian, Zoe Siegel, Jessica Frey, Austin Owens Kelly, Monica Ho, Wesley Zurick, Ben Beckley, Ben Caplan, and Devon Meddock. The production features dramaturgy by Stephen Aubrey, scenic design by Nic Benacerraf, costume design by Kate Fry, sound design by Asa Wember, and lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins. The production team also includes production stage manager Gerrit Blake, assistant stage manager Kate Budney, production managers Savanah Sanchez and Allie Posner, technical director Eric Emerick, assistant scenic designers Sasha Schwartz and Beatrice Antonie, assistant sound design and live mixing by Jack McGuire, assistant costume designer William Torruella de León, associate lighting designer Nicholas Pollock, master electrician Andrew Wang, assistant director Sarah Shapiro, and producers Meredith Lucio, Emily Caffery, Alley Scott, and Alec Silver.

IN CORPO runs June 21 – July 8. Performances are Wednesday at 7pm, Thursday – Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm with an added performance July 8 at 2pm. Running time is 2 hours plus intermission. Theatre Row is located at 410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $20 - $65 at Click Here