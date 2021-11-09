Photos: Reg Rogers, Manoel Felciano, Jacob Ming-Trent and More Star in THE ALCHEMIST

RED BULL THEATER is presenting the World Premiere of a brand new adaptation of Ben Jonson's classic comedy, The Alchemist, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team that created the hit comedy The Government Inspector.

Check out photos below!

Featured in the cast are Nathan Christopher (Red Bull debut); Stephen DeRosa (Red Bull: The Government Inspector; Broadway: Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, The Nance, Into the Woods, The Man Who Came to Dinner); Carson Elrod (Bway: Peter and The Starcatcher, Reckless, Noises Off; Off-Bway: The Tempest, Measure for Measure, All's Well That Ends Well - NYSF; The Liar, The Heir Apparent - CSC); Manoel Felciano (Red Bull: The Changeling; Bway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Amélie, Sweeney Todd - Tony nomination); Teresa Avia Lim (Bway: Junk - Lincoln Center Theater; Off-Bway: Caesar and Cleopatra - GTG, The Taming of the Shrew - Public Theater); Jacob Ming-Trent (Falstaff in Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives, Lortel Award winner - Father Comes Home From the Wars..., Panda in HBO's "Watchmen"); Louis Mustillo ("Mike & Molly," Bartenders - OCC nomination Best Solo Performance); Reg Rogers (Bway: Tootsie, The Royal Family - OCC nominations; The Iceman Cometh, Present Laughter, The Big Knife and Holiday - Tony and Drama Desk nominations. The Dazzle - OBIE and Lucille Lortel Awards); Jennifer Sánchez (Bway: Pretty Woman, On Your Feet, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown); and Allen Tedder (Bway: To Kill a Mockingbird, King Lear - Shakespeare in the Park).

Performances are on now at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 19th only. Opening Night is set for Sunday November 21st. To purchase tickets visit Telecharge.com, call (212) 239-6200, or visit the New World Stages box office (daily, after 1pm).

Ben Jonson's Jacobean jack-in-the-box of a play is a side-splitting, screwball farce of magical proportions. London. 1610. It's plague time again. When a wealthy gentleman flees to the country, his trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism. Claiming alchemical powers, the quick-witted trio fleece an onslaught of greedy sheep with their virtuosic ability to improvise amidst increasingly frantic comings and goings. It's comic gold with dupes, double-dupes, duels, disguises, and a lucky flea named "Lewis."

For more information about The Alchemist, or any of Red Bull Theater's programs, visit www.redbulltheater.com.