Photos: Photos: Get a First Look at Stag & Lion's SALOME

Stag & Lion runs Oscar Wilde's SALOME at the Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) from TONIGHT through September 4th. Starring Kara Gordon as Salome and Nicholas de Phares as John the Baptist, the piece is a rarely performed tale of lust and obsession.

Check out photos below!

"In a garden of King Herod's court, Salomé, Princess of Judæa, attempts to seduce John the Baptist. She fails, and subsequently plots for the prophet's head to be served to her on a silver platter. Oscar Wilde's classic one-act play takes an obscure episode from Biblical apocrypha as its starting point and tells a sultry, gothic, and decadent tale of unrequited love and obsessive lust."

"As a longtime Wilde devotee, playing Salomé is a dream. The role is full of mysteries, and it's been thrilling to discover my version of Salomé. Her trajectory is so intense-it's a demanding but rewarding challenge for an actor. The team at Stag & Lion made this process so collaborative, and each time I enter the theatre I find more beauty in this production." - Kara Gordon

The cast also includes Heather Lee Rogers, Lee Collins, Gillian Britt, Karina Verna, Linus Gelber, Charlie Ferrara, Abhishek Ojha, Don McManus, Nicolas Cristino, and Maren Westgard. It is directed by Matthew DeCostanza, assistant directed by Sarah Villegas and choreographed by Maren Westgard. Photo by Lisa Kramer.

"Stag & Lion brings a long lost style back to theatre. In the old days, before the 20th century, the theatre was vibrant and breathed life between actor and audience, between their reality and ours. We do not think the audience should be regulated to sitting like good boys and girls in the dark, but to experience our world with us. Our stage is wooden, our amber lights make it glow, and audiences are transported back in time to a theatre experience like no other. Laugh at our clowns, get angry at our villains, sigh with our lovers, cry at misfortunes and applaud happy endings."- Joshua Koehn (Artistic Director) and Chelsea LeSage (Managing Director)



Performances run Thursday-Saturday at 7pm with 3pm matinees on Sunday. For more information and tickets visit: www.stagandliontheatre.com