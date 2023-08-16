Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row

This contemporary comedy centers around a retirement complex in southern Florida. Similar vibes to the hit sitcoms Schitt’s Creek, Grace & Frankie, & The Golden Girls.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

A limited engagement of Scott Miesse's PIEDMONT POINTE will open at NYC's Theatre Row on August 25th, to a sold-out opening night crowd. See photos from rehearsal below.

Piedmont Pointe revolves around a group of misfits living in their own eccentric world. Some are retired and some in their prime, they navigate the ups & downs of dating, growing older and following their dreams.

PIEDMONT POINTE is presented by Tessa Faye Talent, along with co-producers Doug Anning, Kirk Isenhour, Shawn Arani, David Lambert, John Charitable, Brittany Portman, and Chelsea Stavis. 

The production stars Terria Joseph, David Lambert, Nya Bowman, Gabriel Michael, Katie Ialacci, & playwright, Scott Miesse. Swings are Annie Murtha & Justin Gentry. Led by Director Amy Fritsche, the production team includes Callie Stribling (Production Stage Manager), Abbey Kanesmith (Assistant Director), Haley Rice (Production Assistant), Jeremy "Matthew J" Earhart (Sound Design), Autum Casey (Light Design), Michelle Souza (Costume Design) and Vittoria Orlando (Projections Design.) Casting is by Tessa Faye Talent, LLC, with Sarah Faye Beard (Casting Associate.) 

For tickets : https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/piedmont-pointe/

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Piedmont Pointe, Theatre Row

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Piedmont Pointe, Theatre Row

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Piedmont Pointe, Theatre Row

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Terria Joseph, Callie Stribling, Katie Ialacci, Abbey Kanesmith, Amy Fritsche, Justin Gentry, Annie Murtha, Nya Bowman, Scott Miesse, Haley Rice, Gabriel Michael

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Amy Fritsche

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Scott Miesse

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Terria Joseph, Callie Stribling, Katie Ialacci, Abbey Kanesmith, Amy Fritsche, Justin Gentry, Nya Bowman, Scott Miesse

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row


Gabriel Michael, Nya Bowman, Scott Miesse

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Callie Stribling, Katie Ialacci, Abbey Kanesmith

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Justin Gentry, Annie Murtha

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Scott Miesse, Shawn Arani

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Katie Ialacci, Nya Bowman, Terria Joseph, Annie Murtha

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Gabriel Michael, Justin Gentry, Tessa Faye, Scott Miesse

Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row
Terria Joseph, Callie Stribling, Katie Ialacci, Abbey Kanesmith, Amy Fritsche, Justin Gentry, Annie Murtha, Nya Bowman, Scott Miesse, Shawn Arani, Haley Rice, David Lambert, Gabriel Michael, Tessa Faye



