Photos: PIEDMONT POINTE Begins Rehearsals At Theatre Row

A limited engagement of Scott Miesse's PIEDMONT POINTE will open at NYC's Theatre Row on August 25th, to a sold-out opening night crowd. See photos from rehearsal below.

This contemporary comedy centers around a retirement complex in southern Florida. Similar vibes to the hit sitcoms Schitt’s Creek, Grace & Frankie, & The Golden Girls - Piedmont Pointe revolves around a group of misfits living in their own eccentric world. Some are retired and some in their prime, they navigate the ups & downs of dating, growing older and following their dreams.

PIEDMONT POINTE is presented by Tessa Faye Talent, along with co-producers Doug Anning, Kirk Isenhour, Shawn Arani, David Lambert, John Charitable, Brittany Portman, and Chelsea Stavis.

The production stars Terria Joseph, David Lambert, Nya Bowman, Gabriel Michael, Katie Ialacci, & playwright, Scott Miesse. Swings are Annie Murtha & Justin Gentry. Led by Director Amy Fritsche, the production team includes Callie Stribling (Production Stage Manager), Abbey Kanesmith (Assistant Director), Haley Rice (Production Assistant), Jeremy "Matthew J" Earhart (Sound Design), Autum Casey (Light Design), Michelle Souza (Costume Design) and Vittoria Orlando (Projections Design.) Casting is by Tessa Faye Talent, LLC, with Sarah Faye Beard (Casting Associate.)

For tickets : https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/piedmont-pointe/