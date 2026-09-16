Photos: OUR SINATRA A Musical Celebration Opens Off-Broadway

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Musical Revue Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration has returned in a 25-year anniversary production at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. The 12-week engagement began on September 11. Opening night took place on Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30PM. Check out photos from opening night below!

This fall, the original creators/performers of Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration – Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines and Hilary Kole - reunite for a 25th anniversary revival of the hit Off-Broadway show which tips its hat to arguably the greatest male vocalist of the 20th Century, Frank Sinatra. From the classic ballads of the 40’s to the saloon and torch songs of the 50’s and the swingin’ sounds of the 60’s, relive your memories in a show that steers clear of imitation but layers on the joy and passion evoked by nearly 60 of Sinatra’s greatest hits, including 'Fly Me to the Moon,' 'The Way You Look Tonight,' 'Come Fly with Me,' “The Best Is Yet To Come,” Come Rain or Come Shine,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Where or When,” “Day In – Day Out,” “One For My Baby,” and 'The Lady Is a Tramp.”

Our Sinatra was originally conceived and performed at the Algonquin Oak Room in 1999, where it was discovered by producer Jack Lewin and transferred to a commercial run Off-Broadway at the Blue Angel Theatre. The show transferred to the Reprise Room in August 2000, where it ran until July 28, 2002, having played a combined total of 1,096 performances. Two national tours and countless regional engagements followed, and Our Sinatra still appears annually at popular nightclubs and theaters. This revival will mark its first full scale production return to New York since the original.

Our Sinatra is conceived and created by Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines and Hilary Kole. The entire production is supervised by Tony Award-winner Richard Maltby, Jr., directed by Kurt Stamm, and produced by Jack Lewin for Lewin Productions. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager. Ian McQueen is Production Stage Manager. Peter F. Feuchtwanger is Production Supervisor. The Piano is by Steinway & Sons. Our Sinatra will share the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theatre with Going Bacharach, another musical revue produced by Jack Lewin.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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