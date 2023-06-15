Photos: ONE DROP COOL Opens At WP Theater

one drop cool, directed by Autumn Angeletti, features performances by Savina Barini, Rocket Claman, and Michaella Moore. 

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Moxie Arts NY will present ONE DROP COOL by Skyler Volpe, opening TONIGHT at WP Theater for four performances only! See first look photos of the production!

Nina, may, and cooper have been best friends and roommates for over a decade when cooper uncovers a *spicy* family secret. Her reaction to it sets off a chain of events that could potentially tear their friendship apart. Unfolding in real time, one drop cool is a comedy about how we see ourselves, how we see our friends, and how the concept of race in America can be, frankly, ridiculous.

one drop cool, directed by Autumn Angeletti, features performances by Savina Barini, Rocket Claman, and Michaella Moore. one drop cool features lighting design by Kailey B. Hays-Lenihant, set design by Marie Laster, sound design by Sasha Hawkins, costume design by Arielle Nerlson, stage management by Siobhan Petersen, intimacy coordination and fight choreography by Parnia “Nyx”Ayari, and is line produced by Carla Troconis. The show is executive produced by K. Hernandez Friend and Madelyn Paquette.

Moxie Arts NY is a Lilly award-winning nonprofit theatre and video production company whose purpose is to engage audiences with stories centering on women, created by artists of historically excluded genders and communities. Our programming provides funding and opportunities for artists at all stages of career development, including dramaturgical support, resources for staged readings and workshops, and professional management of new works.

The Moxie Incubator is made possible, in part, through participation in WP Theater's Space Program. The Space Program is WP's initiative to provide affordable space and discounted producing options to their artistic community.

Moxie Arts NY's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The Puffin Foundation also provided support of this project.

  Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll

Savina Barini and Rocket Claman

Savina Barini, Rocket Claman, and Michaella Moore

Savina Barini and Michaella Moore

Rocket Claman

Rocket Claman and Michaella Moore

Rocket Claman, Michaella Moore, and Savina Barini

Savina Barini

Rocket Claman and Michaella Moore

Michaella Moore, Rocket Claman, and Savina Barini

Michaella Moore, Savina Barini, and Rocket Claman

First Row (L to R): Sasha Hawkins, MIchaella Moore, Savina Barini, and Rocket Claman Second Row (L to R): Madelyn Paquette, Kailey B. Hays-Lenihan, Marie Laster, Skyler Volpe, Siobhan Petersen, Autum



