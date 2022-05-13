Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre

The production is directed and choreographed by original Broadway cast member Luis Salgado.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 13, 2022  

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre

On May 7th, the World Premiere of the Spanish version of On Your Feet!!! en Espanol has opened to rave reviews in DC at GALA Hispanic Theatre, directed and choreographed by original Broadway cast member Luis Salgado, with music direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy.

The cast is led by Mexican actor Gaby Albo as Gloria and Venezuelan-born Samuel Garnica as Emilio. A twenty-three-person cast from all over Latin America brings this story to life with touching scenes and heart-pumping music and choreography.

The team includes; Associate Director: Valeria Cossu, Associate Music Director: Daniel Gutiérrez, Asst Choreographers: Bryan Ernesto Menjivar and Myriam Gadri, Production Stage Manager: Maria José "Majo" Ferrucho, Asst Stage Manager: Sarah Lindsey, Scenic Designer: Clifton Chadick, Costume Designer: Jeannette Christensen, Wig & Make Up Designer: LaShawn Melton, Lighting Designer: Christopher Annas-Lee, Sound Designer: Matt Rowe, Projection Designer: Patrick Lord, Associate Projection Designer: Dasia Gregg, Associate Lighting Designer: Zachary Heffner Assistant Costume Designer: Cydney Forkpah, Assistant Projection Designer: Clara Ashe-Moore, Production Manager: Vanessa Losada, Technical Director: Matt Wharton, Master Electrician: Alex Keen

GALA's On Your Feet!, which features English supertitles runs now through June 5th.

Check out photos from the production below.

For tickets and more information visit: https://www.galatheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Stan Weinstein and Daniel Martínez

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Gaby Albo

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Winsley de Jesús

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Samuel Garnica and Gaby Albo

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Carlos Aldo, Grant Latus, Brayan Llamoza, Bryan Ernesto Menjivar and Samuel Garnica

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Brayan Llamoza, Gaby Albo, Steven Orrego Upegui and ensemble

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Francisca Tapia Lobos, Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Kamila Rodriguez

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Brayan Llamoza & Gaby Albo

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Gaby Albo, Jose Fernando Capellán and ensemble

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Luis Armando Benitez, Laura Castrillón and Winsley De Jesus

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Francisca Tapia Lobos & Jose Fernando Capellán

Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Gaby Albo



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented by La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment
  • Summer Sounds Concert Series Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts With A Taste Of SoCal Culture
  • Sarah Brightman Announces Exclusive Las Vegas & Mexico Engagements of A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY Tour This Fall
  • First Annual OC Theatre Guild Award Winners Get Their Rewards