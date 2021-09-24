Photos: Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell Debut SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at the Players Theatre

The pandemic had an effect on everyone but theaters - especially small venues -were one of the hardest hit industries. Some theaters closed while others were able to weather the storm. Michael Sgouros (music) and Brenda Bell (book & lyrics), an Off-Broadway writing team who have written 12 musicals together, are among the theatermakers returning to the stage and tonight they will celebrate the opening of their 50th production - Sleepy Hollow the Musical at the Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.

The Players Theatre, the team's home-base, was closed for over 13 months. During the closure, Sgouros and Bell tried to remain positive and ready to reopen. They produced a pandemic version of Sleepy Hollow as well as their annual musical of A Christmas Carol. Neither were able to open to an in-person audience, so they created filmed versions. Once NYC theaters were permitted to re-open, they produced one of their most-loved classics - Cinderella - which opened to audiences in May at 50 percent capacity.

"Every producer meets with challenges during their career" remarked Brenda Bell whose company Victory Theatrical produces the shows "but COVID was the toughest. Having Michael as a partner is what got me through. We're a great team."

Tonight the horseman will ride again in Greenwich village. He might not find his head, but he has found his home. Sleepy Hollow the Musical runs through November 7th at the Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street. For tickets and more info visit: www.HollowtheMusical.com

Photo credit: Giancarlo Osaben