Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below

On August 6, Maria-Christina Oliveras brought her gift of storytelling and unique style to Feinstein's/54 Below with her debut cabaret, The Glory of Love.

Oliveras caught the attention of NYC theater fans with an explosive, show-stopping turn in David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's multiple award-winning musical Here Lies Love, and was part of the Broadway companies of Amélie, Machinal, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.

Maria-Christina Oliveras cut an elegant figure in a full-length strapless Badgley Mischka pewter and peacock printed evening gown featuring a cascading ruffle-trimmed side slit, that she accessorized with vintage crystal rhinestone oval drop earrings, a coordinating bracelet and black pumps. Her makeup was by Courtney Cheatham.

The concert included special guests Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, Amélie, Pretty Filthy, Mamma Mia) and Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher, Pacific Overtures), with Music Director Andrea Grody on Piano, Rosa Avila on Drums, David Blasher on Cello, Yuka Tadano on Bass, and Kevin Wunderlich on Guitar. The arrangements are by Andrea Grody (Tootsie, Band's Visit), Scotty Arnold, Daniel Rudin and Joseph Trefler.

Tony, Grammy, Emmy winning HADESTOWN star André De Shields met up with Maria-Christina in their shared green room after his concert Black By Popular Demand: A Musical Meditation on How Not to Be Eaten by the Sphinx, and passed along high energy and good vibes.

Learn more at www.mariachristinaoliveras.com