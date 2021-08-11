Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: TONY AWARDS WILL BE HELD AT THE WINTER GARDEN THEATRE Watch Party Will Be Held At The Broadway Theatre

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below

pixeltracker

Oliveras was the star of the hit off-Broadway musical, Here Lies Love.

Aug. 11, 2021  
Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below

On August 6, Maria-Christina Oliveras brought her gift of storytelling and unique style to Feinstein's/54 Below with her debut cabaret, The Glory of Love.

Oliveras caught the attention of NYC theater fans with an explosive, show-stopping turn in David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's multiple award-winning musical Here Lies Love, and was part of the Broadway companies of Amélie, Machinal, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.

Maria-Christina Oliveras cut an elegant figure in a full-length strapless Badgley Mischka pewter and peacock printed evening gown featuring a cascading ruffle-trimmed side slit, that she accessorized with vintage crystal rhinestone oval drop earrings, a coordinating bracelet and black pumps. Her makeup was by Courtney Cheatham.

The concert included special guests Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power, Amélie, Pretty Filthy, Mamma Mia) and Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher, Pacific Overtures), with Music Director Andrea Grody on Piano, Rosa Avila on Drums, David Blasher on Cello, Yuka Tadano on Bass, and Kevin Wunderlich on Guitar. The arrangements are by Andrea Grody (Tootsie, Band's Visit), Scotty Arnold, Daniel Rudin and Joseph Trefler.

Tony, Grammy, Emmy winning HADESTOWN star André De Shields met up with Maria-Christina in their shared green room after his concert Black By Popular Demand: A Musical Meditation on How Not to Be Eaten by the Sphinx, and passed along high energy and good vibes.

Learn more at www.mariachristinaoliveras.com

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Andr De Shields and Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Alyse Alan Louis

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Orville Mendoza

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Alyse Alan Louis and Orville Mendoza

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
The Band: David Blasher, Andrea Grody, Rosa Avila, Kevin Wunderlich, Yuka Tadano

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Kevin Wunderlich, Yuka Tadano, Andrea Grody, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Rosa Avila, Alyse Alan Louis, Orville Mendoza, David Blasher

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Orville Mendoza and Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Orville Mendoza and Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras and Company

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras and Company

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Andr De Shields passed on good vibes to Maria-Christina after his concert, Black By Popular Demand: A Musical Meditation on How Not to Be Eaten by the Sphinx.

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
David Blasher, Andrea Grody, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Kevin Wunderlich, Yuka Tadano, Rosa Avila

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras, Orville Mendoza, Kevin Wunderlich, Yuka Tadano

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras and Orville Mendoza

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Andrea Grody, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Kevin Wunderlich

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Andrea Grody, Maria-Christina Oliveras and Kevin Wunderlich

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
David Blasher, Andrea Grody, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Kevin Wunderlich, Yuka Tadano

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Andrea Grody, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Orville Mendoza, Yuka Tadano

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Orville Mendoza, Kevin Wunderlich, Yuka Tadano

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Orville Mendoza, Yuka Tadano

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
David Blasher, Andrea Grody, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Orville Mendoza, Kevin Wunderlich, Yuka Tadano, Rosa Avila

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Luis Oliveras, Melissa Gastelu-Oliveras, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Tricia Nagel-Oliveras, Beatrice Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
The Oliveras Family

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Jeigh Madjus, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Brandon J. Dirden, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Crystal Dickinson

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Mahira Kakkar, Maria-Christina Oliveras, John Paul David

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Eric William Morris, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Conrad Ricamora, Jeigh Madjus, Orville Mendoza

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Kimberly Grigsby, Conrad Ricamora, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Alyse Alan Louis, Renee Albulario, Jeigh Madjus

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Migdalia Cruz, Antonia Cruz-Kent, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Lauren Popper, David Blasher, Jerome Haferd

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Lia Chang and Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
David Blasher, Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Maria-Christina Oliveras Makes Solo Cabaret Debut with THE GLORY OF LOVE Feinstein's/54 Below
Anton Dudley, Maria-Christina Oliveras, James Rubio


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Krysta Rodriguez Photo
Krysta Rodriguez
Lauren Molina Photo
Lauren Molina
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Travis Added To We The Fest Lineup