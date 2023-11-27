Photos: MAKE ME GORGEOUS! Celebrates 97th Birthday of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe

Yesterday, at the Sunday matinee, MAKE ME GORGEOUS! celebrated what would have been the 97th birthday of Kenneth / Kate Marlowe (depicted on stage by Wade McCollum in MAKE ME GORGEOUS! by Donnie). Charles Busch, Lee Roy Reams, Riki Kane Larimer and David Rothenberg were all in attendance for the celebration of the LGBTQ+ trailblazer.

