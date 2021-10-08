Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Celebrate Reopening of Repertorio Español

REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL, one of Off-Broadway's longest-running, continuous theaters, and the only company that presents plays in Spanish with simultaneous English translation in true repertory form in NYC - marked its rebirth after more than a year and a half, with an intimate reception followed by a performance of Junot Díaz's Pulitzer Award-winning LA BREVE Y MARAVILLOSA VIDA DE OSCAR WAO (The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao), directed and adapted for the stage by Marco Antonio Rodríguez.

Repertorio Español's reopening was honored with the presence of many supporters, Board members, good friends, and lead sponsors including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Julio Peterson (Vice President of Real Estate at The Shubert Organization), and representatives from Lucille Lortel and Howard Gilman foundations, and the evening's reopening sponsors, Bank of America and Telemundo.

This historic reopening was made possible with the support of Bank of America that will match any contribution over $25. Bank of America will donate an equal amount up to $100,000, thereby doubling the impact of any contribution made to Repertorio. This match signifies a vital challenge that will allow the renowned theatre company to continue supporting the innovative work of Latinx artists in the community and celebrating their voices and culture now by being online also with the entire world.

Emphatically, Repertorio Español wants to express its sincerest gratitude to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer for his steadfast support and advocacy on behalf of the performing arts venues that were closed during the pandemic crisis. His tenacity, leadership, and commitment towards the COVID19 Relief Bill and the American Rescue Plan, made it possible for Repertorio to continue to exist and finally to be reborn. ¡Gracias Senator Schumer!

