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Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater

The cast features Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Jay O. Sanders, and Yvonne Woods.

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You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE, the latest in The Rhinebeck Panorama, a 12-play series following three families in Rhinebeck, NY. WE'LL SEE begins previews at The Public Theater on Sunday, October 25 with an official opening night on Tuesday, November 3. The show runs through Sunday, November 22.

Conversations Among the Apple Family on the Night of the Midterm Elections
Written and Directed by Richard Nelson

WE'LL SEE follows the Apple family on midterm election day, November 3, 2026. The Apples are anxious, looking for a way to get through the night. They gather at Barbara's for a family dinner. They tell stories, catch up, laugh, make fun of themselves, eat, sing, and talk about their lives and the incidental moments of their day, while asking themselves a question: "Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?"

Reprising their roles as the Apple family, WE'LL SEE features Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard). Yvonne Woods (Yvonne) joins this iteration as Richard's partner.

WE'LL SEE features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design and composition by Scott Lehrer. Nicole Caroselli is the production stage manager and Molly Foy is the stage manager.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 1 of 10


2. Jay O. Sanders

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 2 of 10


Playwright and director Richard Nelson

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 3 of 10


Maryann Plunkett

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 4 of 10


Sally Murphy

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 5 of 10


The company

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 6 of 10


Laila Robins

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 7 of 10


Playwright and director Richard Nelson

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 8 of 10


Laila Robins and Sally Murphy

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 9 of 10


Yvonne Woods

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater — photo 10 of 10


The company


Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
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