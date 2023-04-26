Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Out of the Box Theatrics' MILLENIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS

Out of the Box Theatrics releases behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos from the Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner Nico Juber.

The production, to be directed by Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen), will play a limited engagement from May 7-28, 2023, at Theatre 71 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament (152 West 71st Street). Opening night is May 15. Tickets are on sale now at Ovation Tix.



Millennials Are Killing Musicals stars Grammy and Emmy Award winner Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) and features Max Crumm (Disaster!, Grease, Off-Broadway's Emojiland, film Easy A) as Nate/Atlas, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots national tour, Off-Broadway's Rock of Ages, Hairspray film) as Jake's Mom, Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous, Off-Broadway's Sing Street, CBS's "Blue Bloods") as Dylan, Diana Huey (Disney's The Little Mermaid national tour, Off-Broadway's Honor, Scheherazade, Solana) as Katrina, Sheri Sanders (Rock The Audition, Urinetown national tour, NYMF's Screams of Kitty Genovese) as Nana Marie, Jae W.B. (Bruise and Thorn at Pipeline/ART NY, Lincoln Center's Luna & The Star Bodies) as Luna, and Brinie Wallace (A Beautiful Noise, The Book of Mormon, The MUNY's Hairspray) as Pacifica, alongside understudies Jessie Alagna (NYMF's Emojiland, The Ivoryton Playhouse's Mamma Mia!, Boogie Wonderland) and Kathel Griffin (Off-Broadway's Play On!, Comedy of Errors, The Tempest, King John).



Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an entirely original, irreverently funny, and heartfelt musical about reclaiming authentic happiness in a social media filtered world. Meet Brenda: a single Millennial mom who wants to do better "adulting" like the seemingly perfect Jake's Mom at her daughter's school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up at her house, eight months pregnant, totally unprepared for motherhood. The three women must shed the Greek chorus of social media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.



The creative team features Ted Arthur (Diana, The Prom, Off-Broadway's Cyrano) as Music Supervisor and Arranger, Devyn Rush, as Vocal Arranger, Harmony Harris, (Off-Broadway debut) as Assistant Director, Macy Schmidt, (Kimberly Akimbo, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Off-Broadway's She Persisted) as Orchestrator, Sheela Ramesh (Six, Off-Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, NBC's Annie Live!) as Music Director, Andrea Yohe, (New York, New York) as Associate Music Director, Sarah Parker, (Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof) as Choreographer, Hope Easterbrook as Associate Choreographer, Lindsay Fuori (Irish Repertory Theatre's Made By God, Creede Repertory Theatre, Music Theatre of Connecticut) as Scenic Designer, Brynne Oster-Bainnson (Off-Broadway's Hit the Wall, Aspen Music Festival and School's Don Giovanni) as Costume Designer, Jamie Roderick (Off-Broadway's Midnight at the Never Get; Red Roses, Green Gold; The Woodsman) as Lighting Designer, Bill Toles (Mint Theater's Rat Trap, Ensemble for the Romantic Century's Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Broken Box Mime Theater's Take Shape) as Sound Designer, Taylor Edelle Stuart (The Outsiders) as Projection Designer, Rachel A. Zucker (Kinky Boots, Six) as Production Supervisor, Kaleigh Bernier, (Be More Chill), as Stage Manager, Kaelyn Kreicberg, (Girl from the North Country, Cost of Living) as Assistant Stage Manager, and Chafik Waddy, as Production Assistant/Wardrobe Supervisor.



Aaron Grant Theatrical is Consulting General Manager, Gender Consultant is Shira Helena Gitlin, they/them, and EDI Consultant is Tiffany Vega-Gibson, New York Theatre Barn serves as Associate Producer.



Millennials Are Killing Musicals has been in development for four years. The show was an O'Neill NMTC Semifinalist in 2021 and 2022, seen in a recent NYC industry reading, and songs showcased through New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series and sold-out concert presentations at Feinstein's/Vitellos (mostlyNEWmusicals) and 54 Below.