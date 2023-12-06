Photos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTA

The production has recently been extended through Saturday, December 23.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA officially opened last night for its New York Premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Laurie Woolery, the production has recently been extended through Saturday, December 23.

Check out photos from opening night below!

A gripping journey from the fur trade of the 1600s to the stock trade of today, Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA tells the story of Jane Snake, a brilliant young Native woman with a Stanford MBA. Jane reconnects with her ancestral Lenape homeland, known as Manahatta, when she moves from Oklahoma to New York for a banking job just before the 2008 financial meltdown. Jane’s struggle to reconcile her new life with the expectations and traditions of her family and Nation are powerfully interwoven with the heartbreaking history of the Delaware Nation's expulsion from their land. Both old and new Manahatta converge in a lesson about the dangers of living in a society where there’s no such thing as enough. A stunning play about self-discovery, MANAHATTA was written as part of The Public’s prestigious Emerging Writers Group. Obie Award winner and The Public’s Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery directs.

The complete cast of MANAHATTA includes Rainbow Dickerson (Toosh-ki-pa-kwis-i / Debra), Elizabeth Frances (Le-le-wa'-you / Jane), David Kelly (Jonas Michaelius / Michael), Jeffrey King (Peter Minuit / Dick), Enrico Nassi (Se-ket-tu-may-qua / Luke), Jessica Ranville (Understudy), Joe Tapper (Jakob / Joe), Sheila Tousey (Mother / Bobbie), and Rex Young (Understudy).

The production features scenic design by Marcelo Martínez García, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design and composition by Paul James Prendergast, prop management by Rachel M.F. Kenner, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and movement direction by Ty Defoe. Executive Director and Co-founder of The Lenape Center Joe Baker serves as the cultural consultant. Amanda Nita Luke-Sayed is the production stage manager and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Manahatta
Jeffrey King, Elizabeth Frances, Sheila Tousey, Director Laurie Woolery, David Kelly, Joe Tapper, Rainbow Dickerson and Enrico Nassi

Manahatta
Director Laurie Woolery, Associate Director Jess Slaght, Dramaturge Amrita Ramanan, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis,Set Designer Marcelo Martínez Garcia, Costume Designer Lux Haac, Cultural Consultant Joe Baker, Movement Director Ty Defoe, Jeffrey King, Elizabeth Frances, Jeffrey King, Sheila Tousey,David Kelly, Joe Tapper, Rainbow Dickerson and Enrico Nassi

Manahatta
Joe Tapper

Manahatta
Rainbow Dickerson

Manahatta
Elizabeth Frances

Manahatta
Sheila Tousey

Manahatta
Enrico Nassi

Manahatta
Jeffrey King

Manahatta
David Kelly

Manahatta
Director Laurie Woolery

Manahatta
Director Laurie Woolery and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis

Manahatta
Movement Director Ty Defoe and Jessica Ranville

Manahatta
Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Public Theater Board Chair Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Director Laurie Woolery

Manahatta
Gail Papp

Manahatta
Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

Manahatta
Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

Manahatta
Annaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

Manahatta
Jeff Hiller

Manahatta
Theo Stockman

Manahatta
Annaleigh Ashford

Manahatta
Annaleigh Ashford

Manahatta
David Ryan Smith and Colby Minifie

Manahatta
Colby Minifie

Manahatta
David Ryan Smith

Manahatta
Director Laurie Woolery and Jeffrey King

Manahatta
Set Designer Marcelo Martínez Garcia

Manahatta
Costume Designer Lux Haac

Manahatta
Triney Sandoval

Manahatta
Roma Maffia

Manahatta
Razelle Benally

Manahatta
Cultural Consultant Joe Baker and Guest

Manahatta
Director Laurie Woolery and Associate Director Jess Slaght

Manahatta
Elizabeth Frances, Jeffrey King, Sheila Tousey, David Kelly, Joe Tapper, Rainbow Dickerson and Enrico Nassi


