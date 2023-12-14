Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Clutch Productions INHERITANCE OF A LONG TERM FAULT

THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG-TERM FAULT is currently playing a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Clutch Productions recently celebrated the world premiere production of Mêlisa Annis’ THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG-TERM FAULT, directed by Vanessa Morosco, with staging and additional direction by Mêlisa Annis. See photos from inside opening night. 

While presenting the keynote at a high-profile conference, Me, a successful geologist in her field, asks her peers: what is our creation story? “The Inheritance of a Long-Term Fault” takes an explosive look at the generational impact of societal structures created by colonialism, and how these original sins continue to shape our world today; physically, linguistically, spatially, and spiritually. Interrelated scenes over space and time reveal the friction between what Me wants and what she’s inherited. Only a tectonic shift will allow her to hear the echoes from a mythological past, and explore new possibilities of what comes next.

THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG-TERM FAULT is currently playing a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NY, NY 10036). The production opened on Wednesday, December 6th, and it will continue through Saturday, December 23 (7 p.m.).  Tickets are $35 and available at Click Here Below are photos from Clutch Productions' opening night celebration, featuring the cast, crew, and beloved friends of the show! Running time -- 100 minutes

For more information, visit www.clutchproductions.org

Photo Credit: Christopher A. Davis

Craig Wesley Divino, Cyd LeVin
Craig Wesley Divino, Cyd LeVin

Elizabeth M. Stewart, Angela Baughman, Izzy Fields, Jessie Bonaventure
Elizabeth M. Stewart, Angela Baughman, Izzy Fields, Jessie Bonaventure

Craig Wesley Divino, Kate MacCluggage
Craig Wesley Divino, Kate MacCluggage 

Elizabeth M. Stewart, Kwame James
Elizabeth M. Stewart, Kwame James 

Gabra Zackman, Melis? Annis, Gina Fonseca, Christianne Greiert, Craig Wesley Divino
Gabra Zackman, Melis? Annis, Gina Fonseca, Christianne Greiert, Craig Wesley Divino 

Inheritance of a Long Term Fault -- Cast and Crew
Inheritance of a Long Term Fault -- Cast and Crew 

Javier Padilla, Gina Fonseca, Tatiana Webster
Javier Padilla, Gina Fonseca, Tatiana Webster 

Jennifer Kranz, M lisa Annis
Jennifer Kranz, M lisa Annis

Kathryn Buck, Christianne Greiert, Jeanne Anne Knowlton
Kathryn Buck, Christianne Greiert, Jeanne Anne Knowlton 

Kevin Spector, Miranda Wilson
Kevin Spector, Miranda Wilson 

Marisa Lerer, Gabra Zackman, Joey Parsons
Marisa Lerer, Gabra Zackman, Joey Parsons

Miranda Wilson, Christianne Greiert
Miranda Wilson, Christianne Greiert 

M lisa Annis, Kyle June Williams
M lisa Annis, Kyle June Williams 

Jessie Bonaventure, Chelsey Scott
Jessie Bonaventure, Chelsey Scott 


Recommended For You