Photos: Inside Opening Night of Clutch Productions INHERITANCE OF A LONG TERM FAULT

Clutch Productions recently celebrated the world premiere production of Mêlisa Annis’ THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG-TERM FAULT, directed by Vanessa Morosco, with staging and additional direction by Mêlisa Annis. See photos from inside opening night.

While presenting the keynote at a high-profile conference, Me, a successful geologist in her field, asks her peers: what is our creation story? “The Inheritance of a Long-Term Fault” takes an explosive look at the generational impact of societal structures created by colonialism, and how these original sins continue to shape our world today; physically, linguistically, spatially, and spiritually. Interrelated scenes over space and time reveal the friction between what Me wants and what she’s inherited. Only a tectonic shift will allow her to hear the echoes from a mythological past, and explore new possibilities of what comes next.

THE INHERITANCE OF A LONG-TERM FAULT is currently playing a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NY, NY 10036). The production opened on Wednesday, December 6th, and it will continue through Saturday, December 23 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $35 and available at Click Here Below are photos from Clutch Productions' opening night celebration, featuring the cast, crew, and beloved friends of the show! Running time -- 100 minutes

