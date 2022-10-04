Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE BANDAGED PLACE World Premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the Roundabout Underground world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal. the bandaged place begins preview performances on Friday, October 20, 2022, and opens officially on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 18, 2022. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast includes Stephanie Berry as "Geraldine Irby," Jake Ryan Lozano as "Sam Yates," Sasha Camille Manuel and Phoenix Noelle alternating as "Ella Irby," Anthony Lee Medina as "Ruben Torres" and Jhardon DiShon Milton as "Jonah Irby."

Struggling to recover after an assault, Jonah realizes the only way to heal is by mending the relationships with his family. This world-premiere production offers a humane statement about the scars we inherit - and the beauty they create.

A part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now in its 15th season. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.

The playwrights whose work has been featured as part of Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022), and Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, 2022).

The creative team for the bandaged place includes: Wilson Chin (Sets), Nic Vincent (Lighting), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costumes), Mauricio Escamilla (Sound & Original Music), Tislarm Bouie (Choreography), Kirk Cambridge Del-Pesche (Make-up Design) and Rocio Mendez (Fight Director and Intimacy).