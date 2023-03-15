Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater opened The Coast Starlight on Monday, March 13. The new play is written by Keith Bunin and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. In attendance at the Mitzi E. Newhouse to celebrate the opening included stars like Sarah Silverman, Jane Kaczmarek, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Marin Hinkle and Bartlett Sher.

See photos from opening night below!

THE COAST STARLIGHT features Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Rhys Coiro, Will Harrison, Jon Norman Schneider, and Michelle Wilson and has sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger, and projections by 59 Productions. Melissa Chacón is the Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Tririca Baron