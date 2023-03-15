Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater

Mar. 15, 2023  

Lincoln Center Theater opened The Coast Starlight on Monday, March 13. The new play is written by Keith Bunin and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. In attendance at the Mitzi E. Newhouse to celebrate the opening included stars like Sarah Silverman, Jane Kaczmarek, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Marin Hinkle and Bartlett Sher.

See photos from opening night below!

THE COAST STARLIGHT features Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá, Rhys Coiro, Will Harrison, Jon Norman Schneider, and Michelle Wilson and has sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger, and projections by 59 Productions. Melissa Chacón is the Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Tririca Baron

The Coast Starlight
Camryn Manheim, Richard Topol, Eliza Foss and Marin Hinkle

The Coast Starlight
Marin Hinkle, Eliza Foss and Camryn Manheim

The Coast Starlight
Sarah Silverman and Sarah Steele

The Coast Starlight
Tyne Rafaeli and Keith Bunin

The Coast Starlight
Will Harrison

The Coast Starlight
Arnulfo Maldonado

The Coast Starlight
Bartlett Sher

The Coast Starlight
Benjamin Pearcy

The Coast StarlightCamila Canó-Flaviá

The Coast Starlight
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Bartlett Sher

The Coast Starlight
Celia Keenan-Bolger

The Coast Starlight
Christopher Ashley

The Coast Starlight
Jane Kaczmarek

The Coast Starlight
Keith Contreras, Robyn Kerr, Collin Kelly-Sordelet and Raquel Chavez

The Coast Starlight
Tyne Rafaeli and Adam Coy

The Coast Starlight
Cast and understudies

The Coast Starlight
The cast with Keith Bunin and Tyne Rafaeli

The Coast Starlight
The cast

The Coast Starlight
Tyne Rafaeli, Will Harrison and Keith Bunin

The Coast Starlight
Will Harrison and Camila Canó-Flaviá




