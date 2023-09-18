Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY

The Off-Broadway World Premiere runs until October 29 and is directed by Rosie Gunther.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, Plus Two Week Extension! Photo 1 Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW
Perelman Performing Arts Center Launches Partnerships to Enrich New Yorkers' Arts Experien Photo 3 Perelman Performing Arts Center Launches Partnerships to Enrich New Yorkers' Arts Experience
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

The new comedy Sex Work/Sex Play, from award-winning playwright and filmmaker Caytha Jentis opened to a sold out house September 13 at 28th Street Theatre. The Off-Broadway World Premiere runs until October 29 and is directed by Rosie Gunther. Check out all new photos below!

Produced by Emerging Artists Theatre, the play had a staged reading at the company’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC last fall.

 Set in modern-day Brooklyn, the story follows the lives of five people – a divorced mother, her college aged daughter, a suburban husband and wife and a male porn star, who are all struggling in their own ways with life, relationships, work, and… sex! Where everything and everybody is a swipe away and nobody tells the truth. This charming and witty play invites us to laugh at the delightfully awkward and uncomfortable scenarios that play out as these characters navigate their relationships and ultimately reclaim and redefine their sexuality.

The cast features Amber Gatlin, Josh Hyman, Kerry McGann, Christopher Trindade, and Constance Zaytoun. The creative team includes scenic design by Colleen Shea, lighting design by G. Ben Swope and costume design by Noah Berch. 

Post performance talkbacks and mixers are schedule for the following dates following dates: Wednesday, September 20 - Syracuse University Night: Post-Show Reception & Talkback with Alumni Caytha Jentis & Amber Gatlin. Friday, September 22 – Singles Night Sponsored by Tawkify: Post-show mingle, prizes and more. Saturday, September 23 – Talkback with Sari Cooper, Sex Therapist and Founder of the Center for Love and Sex. Wednesday, September 27 – Talkback with Dr. Zhana, Sex Researcher & NYU Professor, who will discuss “casual sex, love, and relationship styles. Wednesday, October 4 – Talkback with sex worker activist Kaytln Bailey, “Why The Oldest Profession is Just That, A Profession.”

Sex Work Sex Play runs in repertory with the plays Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams. Performances are Wednesdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 9pm, and Sundays at 7pm. (with the exception of Sunday, 24 when the performance will be at noon) Running time 85 minutes.

Photo Credit: Richard Rivera

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Amber Gatlin, Josh Hyman, Christopher Trindade, Kerry McGann

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Constance Zaytoun, Josh Hyman

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Kerry McGann

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Christopher Trindade, Constance Zaytoun

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Josh Hyman, Constance Zaytoun, Christopher Trindade

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Josh Hyman, Constance Zaytoun

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Amber Gatlin, Constance Zaytoun

Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY
Amber Gatlin, Josh Hyman, Constance Zaytoun




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Just In Time For Halloween - DEATHTRAP Comes To International City Theatre Photo
Just In Time For Halloween - DEATHTRAP Comes To International City Theatre

International City Theatre presents comedy thriller 'Deathtrap' — just in time for Halloween. Get ready for a Tony-nominated, gasp-inducing production that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

2
Photos: BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 17,000 Performances in New York City Photo
Photos: BLUE MAN GROUP Celebrates 17,000 Performances in New York City

Last night, September 14, 2023, the iconic BLUE MAN GROUP celebrated its 17,000th performance in New York City at the Astor Place Theatre. See photos below!

3
First Flight Theatre Companys MINA to Play 2023 Days of the Dead Festival at UNDER St. Mar Photo
First Flight Theatre Company's MINA to Play 2023 Days of the Dead Festival at UNDER St. Marks

First Flight Theatre Company will present Mina adapted by Richard Width from Bram Stoker’s Dracula directed by Karen Eterovich. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Joe Tapper Will Lead Sean Daniels THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Next Year Photo
Joe Tapper Will Lead Sean Daniels' THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Next Year

Sean Daniels' autobiographical comedy THE WHITE CHIP will begin at The Frankel Theater at MCC Theater Space this January in a new production starring Joe Tapper. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You