Photos: First Look at The Off-Broadway World Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY

The new comedy Sex Work/Sex Play, from award-winning playwright and filmmaker Caytha Jentis opened to a sold out house September 13 at 28th Street Theatre. The Off-Broadway World Premiere runs until October 29 and is directed by Rosie Gunther. Check out all new photos below!

Produced by Emerging Artists Theatre, the play had a staged reading at the company’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC last fall.

Set in modern-day Brooklyn, the story follows the lives of five people – a divorced mother, her college aged daughter, a suburban husband and wife and a male porn star, who are all struggling in their own ways with life, relationships, work, and… sex! Where everything and everybody is a swipe away and nobody tells the truth. This charming and witty play invites us to laugh at the delightfully awkward and uncomfortable scenarios that play out as these characters navigate their relationships and ultimately reclaim and redefine their sexuality.

The cast features Amber Gatlin, Josh Hyman, Kerry McGann, Christopher Trindade, and Constance Zaytoun. The creative team includes scenic design by Colleen Shea, lighting design by G. Ben Swope and costume design by Noah Berch.

Post performance talkbacks and mixers are schedule for the following dates following dates: Wednesday, September 20 - Syracuse University Night: Post-Show Reception & Talkback with Alumni Caytha Jentis & Amber Gatlin. Friday, September 22 – Singles Night Sponsored by Tawkify: Post-show mingle, prizes and more. Saturday, September 23 – Talkback with Sari Cooper, Sex Therapist and Founder of the Center for Love and Sex. Wednesday, September 27 – Talkback with Dr. Zhana, Sex Researcher & NYU Professor, who will discuss “casual sex, love, and relationship styles. Wednesday, October 4 – Talkback with sex worker activist Kaytln Bailey, “Why The Oldest Profession is Just That, A Profession.”

Sex Work Sex Play runs in repertory with the plays Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams. Performances are Wednesdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 9pm, and Sundays at 7pm. (with the exception of Sunday, 24 when the performance will be at noon) Running time 85 minutes.

Photo Credit: Richard Rivera