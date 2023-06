Photos: First Look at THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER at Theater 555 

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER began performances earlier this week at Theater 555 with an official opening on Thursday, June 22 at 7pm. Check out all new photos below!

might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

The cast features Carlos Alcala (Off B’way debut), Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Katey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson Stewart, Zach Rand, Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom), and Wayne Wilson. Understudies are Armando Gutierrez, Georgia Kate Haege and Sarita Amani Nash.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari (costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Brendan McCann (props design), and Timothy Ellis Riley (fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.