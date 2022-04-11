Photos: First Look at QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD New York Premiere

Abingdon Theatre Company opened the New York premiere of Queens Girl In The World Sunday, April 10th at Theatre 5 in Theatre Row. Queens Girl In The World will extend for one week playing its final performance Sunday, May 8th. The production is led by director Paige Hernandez with Mika Eubanks (costume design), Daisy Long (lighting design), Lisa Renkel (projection design), and Teresa Williams (set design).

The piece looks at one young woman's journey of self-discovery at the onset of the Civil Rights era. It chronicles the misadventures of bright-eyed, brown-skinned Jacqueline Marie Butler, whose sudden transfer from a protective, middle-class upbringing in 1950s Queens to a progressive, predominantly Jewish private school in Greenwich Village. Funny, poignant, and filled with life, all punctuated with the irresistible sounds of Motown.

Queens Girl in the World now plays at Theatre 5 in Theatre Row from April 10th to May 8th, 2022, Tickets are on sale now.