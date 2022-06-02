Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Lincoln Center Theater's EPIPHANY

Epiphany features Francois Battiste, Marylouise Burke, Heather Burns, Jonathan Hadary, Omar Metwally, Colby Minifie, David Ryan Smith, C.J. Wilson, and Carmen Zilles.

Jun. 2, 2022  

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Epiphany, a new play by Brian Watkins, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, will open on Thursday, June 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

An uncanny evening. Snow falls softly. An eager host gathers old friends to try and resuscitate a forgotten tradition. But when the guest of honor is unusually late, the group becomes unmoored, craving answers. And there might not be enough wine, or goose, or time to fend off the long-neglected questions that now haunt their souls.

Epiphany will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Isabella Byrd, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger. Roxana Khan is the Stage Manager.





