Photos: First Look at Fiasco Theater's PERICLES at Classic Stage Company

Fiasco Theater’s Pericles is now running at Classic Stage Company. Pericles will officially open on Monday February 26. The run will conclude on Sunday March 24, 2024.

Get a first look at photos below!

Pericles takes the Prince of Tyre on a Mediterranean adventure full of riddles, betrayals…and pirates! From confident leader to yearning lover to seeker of meaning, our hero in this Shakespearean tragicomedy will be brought to life on the CSC stage by the inventive Fiasco Theater, who have previously delighted New York audiences with inspired interpretations of Cymbeline and Into the Woods. The Fiasco Theater ensemble brings music, poetry, and a completely new way of seeing one of the Bard’s most complex characters.

Pericles was written by William Shakespeare and will be directed by Fiasco’s Co-Artistic Director and founder, Ben Steinfeld. The cast of Fiasco Theater’s Pericles will include Jessie Austrian (Fiasco’s Cymbeline & Into the Woods), Noah Brody (Fiasco’s Merrily We Roll Along, CSC’s As You Like It), Paul L. Coffey (“Blue Bloods,” Fiasco’s Cymbeline), Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, CSC’s Assassins), Devin E. Haqq (Fiasco’s Measure for Measure & Knight of the Burning Pestle), Ben Steinfeld (Fiasco’s Into the Woods, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Paco Tolson (Vietgone, Fiasco and CSC’s Twelfth Night), Tatiana Weschler (Mr. Saturday Night, Penelope), and Emily Young (Fiasco’s Cymbeline, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).