Photos: First Look at A GHOST IN YOUR EAR, Now Extended at the Minetta Lane

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​Audible Theater will present a second and final extension for the New York premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong. Now in performances, the production will play through Saturday, December 12 only at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. Get a first look at photos!

Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage, featuring sound design by the Tony-nominated duo Ben & Max Ringham and starring Owen Campbell and Lucas Iverson, A Ghost in Your Ear arrives in New York following a sold-out run at London's Hampstead Theatre Downstairs.

When an actor (Lucas Iverson) arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer (Owen Campbell) cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself. With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this cutting-edge theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

​Photo credit: Matthew Murphy



Owen Campbell

Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell

Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell

Lucas Iverson

Lucas Iverson

Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell

Lucas Iverson

Lucas Iverson

Lucas Iverson

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