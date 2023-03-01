Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Eric Bogosian's 1+1 At SoHo Playhouse!

Mar. 01, 2023  

Eric Bogosian's 1+1, a new play, off-Broadway premiere opens tonight at SoHo Playhouse. Performances run through March 19. See photos from the production!

1+1 explores how a modern woman can still rise and fall at the whim of the men in her life. In 1+1, an unsuspecting aspiring actress in Los Angeles makes a seemingly innocent choice that lures her into the lucrative world of internet porn, and her fate seems caught between the two men who couldn't seem more opposite yet might have more in common than first meets the eye...



The play was originally developed at Powerhouse/New York Stage And Film in 2008, first produced at The Black Box in Englewood, NJ in 2021, and headlined NYC's Chain Play Festival in July 2022.

"Though the piece seems to be about internet porn and one victim in particular, what I wanted to get at was a deeper examination of responsibility when two people share blame over bad actions," says Mr. Bogosian, whose first time back in a theater after a year and a half was for his own play at The Black Box in Fall '21. "What I want is for the audience to ponder this particular set of circumstances through the eyes of the three characters. I want the audience to be intrigued and drawn in by what they see onstage."

Directed by Matt Okin, 1+1 features Michael Gardiner, Katie North, and Daniel Yaiullo reprising their roles from the New Jersey production. Danielle MacMath is the understudy, the Production Designer/SM is Ilana Schimmel, and original incidental music is by Ben Shanblatt.

1+1 plays Thursday - Saturday at 7:00pm with a special performance on Monday, February 27.

Black Box's production has been praised as "a lustrous work of art" (Broadwayworld) and "well acted, thought-provoking and uncompromisingly dark... Bogosian explores some big themes throughout 1+1. And this production... does the play justice" (NJ Arts). It was featured on Theater Scene's Top 10 List of 2022, "It is due to Mr. Bogosian's jolting dialogue, command of narrative and humane depictions of his archetypal characters, that all make this underside of show business premise fresh... With this searing production, 1+1 is a welcome opportunity to experience Eric Bogosian's distinctive talent as a playwright" (TheaterScene.org).

For tickets, priced at $46, and information, please visit: www.SoHoPlayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Florian Wahl

Daniel Yaiullo

Daniel Yaiullo, Katie North

Katie North

Katie North, Daniel Yaiullo

Katie North, Daniel Yaiullo

Katie North, Daniel Yaiullo

Katie North, Daniel Yaiullo

Michael Gardiner

Daniel Yaiullo

Katie North

Michael Gardiner, Katie North




