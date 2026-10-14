Photos: Fiasco Theater's THE VERGE in Rehearsal at the Public Theater
The production will begin performances in The Public’s LuEsther Hall on Tuesday, October 27 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance.
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All new rehearsal photos have been released for Fiasco Theater's upcoming production of THE VERGE at The Public Theater. The production will begin performances in The Public’s LuEsther Hall on Tuesday, October 27 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, November 22 with an official opening night on Thursday, November 5. Check out the photos below!
This fall, Fiasco Theater and The Public partner to celebrate a hidden American classic: THE VERGE by Susan Glaspell, Pulitzer Prize winner and founder of The Provincetown Players. In Glaspell’s 1921 masterpiece, botanist Claire Archer is on a quest to create a new life: a plant unlike any that has ever come before. When her husband, lover, and soulmate each arrive in her greenhouse seeking heat in a snowstorm, chaos ensues. But as Claire pushes—sometimes violently—against the constraints of her own good breeding, she wonders if the only way to transcend boundaries is to destroy them. By turns witty farce, devastating philosophical debate, and scathing feminist cry, THE VERGE defies genre and pierces the bounds of theatrical realism. Jessie Austrian directs this new Fiasco production.
The complete ensemble-cast of THE VERGE includes Noah Brody (Harry), Paul L. Coffey (Anthony/Dr. Emmons), Devin E. Haqq (Dick), Amara Leonard (Elizabeth), Miriam Silverman (Claire Archer), Paco Tolson (Tom), and Emily Young (Adalaide/Hattie).
This production of THE VERGE will feature lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, sound design by Bailey Trierweiler, scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, music supervision by Daniel Kluger, and props direction by Caitlyn Murphy. Caroline Englander will be the production stage manager.
Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova
Director Jessie Austrian
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