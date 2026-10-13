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Photos: FISH Opens Off-Broadway at WP Theater

Fish stars Alyssa May Gold as Libby, Sara Haider as Isha, Kario Marcel as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja as Ceyda, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind as Karya.

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Fish, written by Melis Aker and directed by Tatiana Pandiani has officially opened at WP Theater, and will run through October 25, 2026. See photos from opening night! 

Fish stars Alyssa May Gold as Libby, Sara Haider as Isha, Kario Marcel as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja as Ceyda, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind as Karya.

2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother's unresolved disappearance. When her mother's outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far.

Photo credit: credit Valerie Terranova

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