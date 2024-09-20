Photos: FATHERLAND At New York City Center

The limited engagement runs through November 23.
The Fountain Theatre production of Fatherland, conceived and directed by Stephen Sachs, is now playing Off-Broadway at New York City Center Stage II (131 W. 55th St, NYC). See photos from the production.
Fatherland is produced by Judy Miller, J. Todd Harris / Amy Powers, Barbara Herman, Karen Kondazian, Jenny Warburg, and Sonia Friedman Productions. The limited engagement runs through November 23.
The official opening night is Thursday, Sept 26 at 7:30PM. For tickets and further information, visit nycitycenter.org.
Fatherland is the true story of the 18-year-old son who turned the father he loves in to the FBI because of his militant role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland lands Off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run. This compelling tale is told from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide.
Reprising their roles from the Los Angeles' Fountain Theatre production, the Off-Broadway cast of Fatherland features Ron Bottitta as Father, Patrick Keleher as Son, Anna Khaja as U.S. Attorney and Larry Poindexter as Defense Attorney.
