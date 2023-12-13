Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Photos: Elliot Page And More Turn Out For Opening Night of LESS LONELY At Greenwich House Theater

See photos from opening night of Less Lonely an exciting and comedic solo Off-Broadway show written and performed by comedian, actor, and writer Jes Tom. 

This is a new show about sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world.  Not forgetting to mention this is all based on true experiences by Jes themself!

The 2023 production is directed by Em Weinstein and presented by Elliot Page, an actor best known for his work in onscreen projects like Juno and The Umbrella Academy. Less Lonely is currently running at the Greenwich House Theater running until January 6.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Youngmi Mayer, John deBary, Jenny Arimoto

Youngmi Mayer

Sureni Weerasekera

Cole Escola and Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Cole Escola

Chris Burns

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp

Esther Fallick

Em Weinstein, Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Em Weinstein

Elliot Page, Jes Tom, and Em Weinstein

Elliot Page, Jes Tom, and Em Weinstein

Elliot Page

David Hull

Cole Escola and Grace Kuhlenschmidt

Jes Tom

Jes Tom

Jes Tom

Jari Jones

Jade Eshete

Guests

Grace Kuhlenschmidt

George Civeris

Jes Tom

Jes Tom

Jes Tom

Jes Tom

Jes Tom and Em Weinstein

Elliot Page, Jes Tom

Jes Tom and Guests

Jes Tom and Guests

Lorita N. Chinn

Larry Owens

Larry Owens

Larry Owens

Jes Tom

Jes Tom

Jes Tom

Sureni Weerasekera

Sureni Weerasekera

Sarah Beth Tomberlin, El Kempner

Sarah Beth Tomberlin, El Kempner


