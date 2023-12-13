Photos: Elliot Page And More Turn Out For Opening Night of LESS LONELY At Greenwich House Theater

See photos from opening night of Less Lonely an exciting and comedic solo Off-Broadway show written and performed by comedian, actor, and writer Jes Tom.

This is a new show about sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world. Not forgetting to mention this is all based on true experiences by Jes themself!

The 2023 production is directed by Em Weinstein and presented by Elliot Page, an actor best known for his work in onscreen projects like Juno and The Umbrella Academy. Less Lonely is currently running at the Greenwich House Theater running until January 6.

