Photos: Elliot Page And More Turn Out For Opening Night of LESS LONELY At Greenwich House Theater

Less Lonely is currently running at the Greenwich House Theater running until January 6.
See photos from opening night of Less Lonely an exciting and comedic solo Off-Broadway show written and performed by comedian, actor, and writer Jes Tom.
This is a new show about sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world. Not forgetting to mention this is all based on true experiences by Jes themself!
The 2023 production is directed by Em Weinstein and presented by Elliot Page, an actor best known for his work in onscreen projects like Juno and The Umbrella Academy.
Visit the website below to purchase tickets: Click Here.
Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Youngmi Mayer, John deBary, Jenny Arimoto
Youngmi Mayer
Sureni Weerasekera
Cole Escola and Grace Kuhlenschmidt
Chris Burns
Esther Fallick
Em Weinstein, Grace Kuhlenschmidt
Elliot Page, Jes Tom, and Em Weinstein
Elliot Page, Jes Tom, and Em Weinstein
Elliot Page
Cole Escola and Grace Kuhlenschmidt
Jes Tom
Jes Tom
Jes Tom
Jari Jones
Guests
Grace Kuhlenschmidt
George Civeris
Jes Tom
Jes Tom
Jes Tom
Jes Tom
Jes Tom and Em Weinstein
Elliot Page, Jes Tom
Jes Tom and Guests
Jes Tom and Guests
Lorita N. Chinn
Jes Tom
Jes Tom
Jes Tom
Sureni Weerasekera
Sureni Weerasekera
Sarah Beth Tomberlin, El Kempner
Sarah Beth Tomberlin, El Kempner
