Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Drew Michael in LOVE ME at SoHo Playhouse
Performances will continue for a strictly limited engagement through November 22 only.
Production photos have been released from Love Me, an immersive theatrical experience from the mind of Emmy Award-nominated comedian Drew Michael, which is now playing at SoHo Playhouse. Directed by Peabody Award winner Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Love Me is a strictly limited engagement through November 22 only. Check out the photos below!
Produced by Deaf West Theatre (DJ Kurs, Artistic Director and Jeff Perri, Managing Director), OHenry Productions, Nimitt Mankad, and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Love Me is written and performed by Drew Michael. Tickets are on sale now at LoveMeShow.com.
Presented as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival, Love Me arrives in New York following an acclaimed 2023 run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Drew brings the audience inside his mind as he retraces his lifelong search for love — five chapters, five relationships. Through headphones and cinematic sound design, the story isn’t just told, it’s felt from the inside.
Love Me marks former SNL writer Drew Michael’s Off-Broadway debut. He was featured in 2018’s “Drew Michael: Drew Michael” and 2021’s “Drew Michael: Red Blue Green,” both produced by HBO. His longtime collaborator Prashanth Venkataramanujam served as the head writer of the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
The show’s creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (Sound Design) and Chelsea Zalikowski (Visual Access Engineer). Evan Bernardin Productions serves as General Manager.
Photo Credit: Curtis Brown
A deaf audience member enjoys Love Me at SoHo Playhouse
Audience members wear Auracast-enabled headphones at Love Me at SoHo Playhouse
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