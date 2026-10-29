Photos: Drew Michael in LOVE ME at SoHo Playhouse

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Production photos have been released from Love Me, an immersive theatrical experience from the mind of Emmy Award-nominated comedian Drew Michael, which is now playing at SoHo Playhouse. Directed by Peabody Award winner Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Love Me is a strictly limited engagement through November 22 only. Check out the photos below!

Produced by Deaf West Theatre (DJ Kurs, Artistic Director and Jeff Perri, Managing Director), OHenry Productions, Nimitt Mankad, and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Love Me is written and performed by Drew Michael. Tickets are on sale now at LoveMeShow.com.

Presented as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival, Love Me arrives in New York following an acclaimed 2023 run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Drew brings the audience inside his mind as he retraces his lifelong search for love — five chapters, five relationships. Through headphones and cinematic sound design, the story isn’t just told, it’s felt from the inside.

Love Me marks former SNL writer Drew Michael’s Off-Broadway debut. He was featured in 2018’s “Drew Michael: Drew Michael” and 2021’s “Drew Michael: Red Blue Green,” both produced by HBO. His longtime collaborator Prashanth Venkataramanujam served as the head writer of the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The show’s creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (Sound Design) and Chelsea Zalikowski (Visual Access Engineer). Evan Bernardin Productions serves as General Manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 14 Hrs 24 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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