Photos: Deaf West Theatre Marks 35th Anniversary at First NYC Gala

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​Deaf West Theatre celebrated 35 years of theater and an expanding East Coast footprint with its first-ever New York City gala, One Night in New York, on Monday, September 28 at Joe's Pub. See photos!

The evening honored Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur, five-time Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, and Tony Award-winning directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, and marked 35 years of innovation, collaboration, education, and social change led by Deaf West since the theater's 1991 founding.

Hosted by Barrett Foa, highlights of the program included Spring Awakening cast members Kathryn Gallagher and Sandra Mae Frank reuniting to perform 'Mama Who Bore Me;' LJ Benet and Josué Martinez performing Green Day's 'Wake Me Up When September Ends;' Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy and Tyrone Giordano performing a tribute to Deaf West's Big River with 'Muddy Water;' Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley and Alexandria Wailes performing a medley of 'No One is Alone/Somewhere;' and other appearances and performances by three-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, Daniel Durant, Mya Rena Hunter, Camryn Manheim, Austin McKenzie, Tempress Chasity Moore, James Olivas, Zachary Noah Piser, Alona Jane Robbins, and Alexandria Wailes.

This fall, Deaf West co-produces Love Me, an immersive and hilarious theatrical experience from the mind of Emmy Award-nominated comedian Drew Michael ('Saturday Night Live'), off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse for 22 performances only, October 24 - November 22.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 12 Hrs 24 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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