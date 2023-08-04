Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp

The D2GB Performing Arts Camp provides free-of-charge classes in dance, voice, acting and other performance disciplines to children ages 7 to 17.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway Photo 1 Aubrey Plaza to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall Photo 3 Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Last week, R.Evolución Latina held their free annual summer camp with the participation of over 90 campers and 50 volunteers and artists sharing their art and giving back. Founded in 2008, the D2GB Performing Arts Camp provides free-of-charge classes in dance, voice, acting and other performance disciplines to children ages 7 to 17 from multiple schools and community organizations from across the city.

This camp is supported by talented teaching artists that are committed to give back. Artists include Ehizoje Azeke (Beyonce, Queen of the Damn), Charles Browning (The Piano Lesson), Michael Fielder (In The Heights), Gabriela Garcia (CHICAGO), Anna Guerra (Cabaret), Renata Eastlick (voice of “Caveira” Rainbow Six: Siege -video game), Jose Ozuna (Ailey Extention), Shani Talmor (On Your Feet), Alberto Lopez (Capulli), Ray Mercer (Lion King), Nando Morland (DANCIN’), Sunilda Reyes (BILLIONS - HBO), and Jeremey Rey (On Your Feet! The story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway).  

Special guest artists Gaby Albo from the current 2nd National Tour of On Your Feet! The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Estibalitz Ruiz from the Spanish version A Chorus Line, had special talkbacks with campers. Angel Sigala from the Broadway musical New York, New York joined the final camp-sharing celebration with Founder/Director Luis Salgado at the historic Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre in the heart of Broadway. 

R.Evolución Latina’s 2023 camp was led by a hand-picked group of artists including; Facundo Augustin, Nicky Quirindongo, Maria Lozada-Belisario, Misha Morales, Mario Peguero, Natalia Peguero, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Mayelah Barrera, Juliana Betancur. Music Directors; Justin Ramos (Here Lies Love) and Saul Nache (Hip Hop Cinderella). 

To add more artistic experiences for the children, R.Evolución Latina partnered with the Harriet Tubman Effect to provide campers the opportunity of seeing the Broadway show, Once Upon A One More Time.

The program is possible through the generosity of the Herman Goldman Foundation. Additional support is provided by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Pearl Studios, and Times Deli Cafe.

Photo Credit: R.Evolucion Latina

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
RL 2023 Dare 2 Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Jeremy Rey, RL Campers, Facundo Augustin , Angel Sigala and Anna Guerra (Cabaret)

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Michael Anthony Sylvester, Facundo Augustin, i??Mayelah Barrera, Misha Morales

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Angel Sigala and Luis Salgado

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Mario Peguero and Luis Salgado

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
RL Community of Artists

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Luis Salgado and Claudia Mulet

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
RL Camper

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Justin Ramos

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Luis Salgado, RL Campers and Rosalba Rolón

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Michael Anthony Sylvester, Campers & Volunteers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Juliana Betancur and RL Campers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
RL Camp at The Marriot Marquis

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Nando Morland, Luis Salgado, Charles Browning, Heather Hogan

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Gaby Albo and RL Campers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
RL Campers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Michael Fielder and RL Campers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Alberto Lopez, RL Campers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Sunilda Reyes, RL Campers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Ehizoje Azeke, RL Campers

Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp
Luis Salgado, Estibalitz Ruiz, Gabriela Garcia, Heather Hogan



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Alexandra McVicker to Debut MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION at the KGB Red Room Photo
Alexandra McVicker to Debut MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION at the KGB Red Room

Join Alexandra McVicker in her remarkable solo performance, MY OWN PRIVATE FINAL DESTINATION, at the KGB Red Room. Explore her personal relationships and dreams of stardom in this captivating show. Get your tickets now!

2
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND New Performance Schedule Starts Next Week Photo
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND New Performance Schedule Starts Next Week

Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God) returns to the New York stage starring as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, a new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein. 

3
National Black Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Defiance of Our Bloom Photo
National Black Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season 'Defiance of Our Bloom'

Dr. Barbara Ann Teer’s Tony-nominated National Black Theatre (NBT) has announced its 2023-24 season, ‘Defiance of Our Bloom,’ with a theatrical lineup of four productions created in partnership with three leading theaters including Ars Nova, The Apollo Performing Arts Center and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. 

4
WGA Members Eligible for $10,000 Relentless Award for Ten-Minute Plays Photo
WGA Members Eligible for $10,000 Relentless Award for Ten-Minute Plays

Get the latest updates on The American Playwriting Foundation's Relentless Award for 10-minute picket plays.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater Video Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You