Photos: Broadway & NYC Artists Shared Their Time And Talents At The 16th Annual Dare To Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp

Last week, R.Evolución Latina held their free annual summer camp with the participation of over 90 campers and 50 volunteers and artists sharing their art and giving back. Founded in 2008, the D2GB Performing Arts Camp provides free-of-charge classes in dance, voice, acting and other performance disciplines to children ages 7 to 17 from multiple schools and community organizations from across the city.

This camp is supported by talented teaching artists that are committed to give back. Artists include Ehizoje Azeke (Beyonce, Queen of the Damn), Charles Browning (The Piano Lesson), Michael Fielder (In The Heights), Gabriela Garcia (CHICAGO), Anna Guerra (Cabaret), Renata Eastlick (voice of “Caveira” Rainbow Six: Siege -video game), Jose Ozuna (Ailey Extention), Shani Talmor (On Your Feet), Alberto Lopez (Capulli), Ray Mercer (Lion King), Nando Morland (DANCIN’), Sunilda Reyes (BILLIONS - HBO), and Jeremey Rey (On Your Feet! The story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway).

Special guest artists Gaby Albo from the current 2nd National Tour of On Your Feet! The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Estibalitz Ruiz from the Spanish version A Chorus Line, had special talkbacks with campers. Angel Sigala from the Broadway musical New York, New York joined the final camp-sharing celebration with Founder/Director Luis Salgado at the historic Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre in the heart of Broadway.

R.Evolución Latina’s 2023 camp was led by a hand-picked group of artists including; Facundo Augustin, Nicky Quirindongo, Maria Lozada-Belisario, Misha Morales, Mario Peguero, Natalia Peguero, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Mayelah Barrera, Juliana Betancur. Music Directors; Justin Ramos (Here Lies Love) and Saul Nache (Hip Hop Cinderella).

To add more artistic experiences for the children, R.Evolución Latina partnered with the Harriet Tubman Effect to provide campers the opportunity of seeing the Broadway show, Once Upon A One More Time.

The program is possible through the generosity of the Herman Goldman Foundation. Additional support is provided by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Pearl Studios, and Times Deli Cafe.

Photo Credit: R.Evolucion Latina