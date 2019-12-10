Photo Flashback: Holly Woodlawn Appears In THE GAME SHOW Off-Broadway

In 1982, transgender performer and Warhol superstar, Holly Woodlawn, appeared in a theatre piece called The Game Show in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Get a look at some throwback photos from the performance below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Holly Woodlawn performing in the Off Broadway Show 'THE GAME SHOW'



Holly Woodlawn performing in the Off Broadway Show 'THE GAME SHOW' on May 1, 1982 in Greenwich Village, New York City.



