Photo Flash: The Public's Mobile Unit Celebrates Opening Night of THE TEMPEST

May. 6, 2019  

Continuing its commitment to bringing free Shakespeare to the community and strengthening audience engagement through the arts, The Public Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, will mount its MOBILE UNIT again this spring with a free three-week tour to the five boroughs of Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST, directed by Laurie Woolery. Now in its ninth year, the Mobile Unit's free tour (April 4-27) brings Shakespeare and other works to audiences who have limited or no access to the arts by visiting correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations, and other community venues. There will also be a free three-week engagement of THE TEMPEST at The Public Theater in the Shiva theater running Monday, April 29 through Sunday, May 19. The production opened Friday, May 3. Check out the photos below!

The complete cast of THE TEMPEST features Jasai Chase Owens (Ferdinand), Dan Domingues (Antonio),Danaya Esperanza (Ariel), Christopher Ryan Grant (Caliban), Sam Morales (Miranda), Nancy Rodriguez(Gonzalo), Reza Salazar (Sebastian), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Prospero), and JD Webster (Alonso).

Photo Credit: Simon Luethi



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: The Public's Mobile Unit Celebrates Opening Night of THE TEMPEST
  • PROOF OF LOVE Announces Rush Policy, Performances Begin Tomorrow
  • Lincoln Center Honored Four Families At 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala
  • Flushing Town Hall Will Present CHANGES, An Experimental And Immersive Performance By Ba Ban Chinese Music Society Of New York
  • Flushing Town Hall Will Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  • Liberation Theatre Company Selects Four Early Career Playwrights For Their 2019-2020 Writing Residency Program

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup