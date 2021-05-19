Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements in Rattlestick's ELLIS ISLAND

The images were styled by Carla Posada, and tell a story of isolation, uncertainty and connection.

May. 19, 2021  

Ahead of the digital premiere of "Ellis Island" next month, presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre and the New York Theatre Salon as part of their Global Forms Theatre Festival, Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements were photographed in character by Peter Azen on Ellis Island for a photostory.

Check out photos below!

For more information on the show and for tickets, please visit www.nytheatresalon.com/globalforms2021.

Photo credit: Peter Azen

Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements

Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements

James Clements

James Clements

Doireann Mac Mahon

Doireann Mac Mahon

Doireann Mac Mahon

Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements

Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements

Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements


