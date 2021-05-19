Photos: See Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements in Rattlestick's ELLIS ISLAND

Ahead of the digital premiere of "Ellis Island" next month, presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre and the New York Theatre Salon as part of their Global Forms Theatre Festival, Doireann Mac Mahon and James Clements were photographed in character by Peter Azen on Ellis Island for a photostory.

The images were styled by Carla Posada, and tell a story of isolation, uncertainty and connection.

For more information on the show and for tickets, please visit www.nytheatresalon.com/globalforms2021.