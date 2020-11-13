Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Rockers on Broadway 2020 Honors Billy Porter

This year's virtual event was a celebration of the arts Community, paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists.

Nov. 13, 2020  

Earlier this week the Path Fund Inc. & MAC presented ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER. This year's special virtual presentation of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER was a celebration of the arts Community, paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists, and honoring the incomparable Award-winner - Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots).

Proceeds to benefit Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. Proceeds will also benefit PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program who help artists with much needed financial assistance during the continued shutdown of live entertainment.

Check out photos from the virtual event below!

Photos Courtesy of The Path Fund and Rockers on Broadway

True Colors Performance

Morgan James

Michael Cerveris

La Chanze

Cindy Lauper

Cindy Lauper

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron and Donnie Kehr



