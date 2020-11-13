Photo Flash: Rockers on Broadway 2020 Honors Billy Porter

This year's virtual event was a celebration of the arts Community, paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists.

Earlier this week the Path Fund Inc. & MAC presented ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER. This year's special virtual presentation of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER was a celebration of the arts Community, paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists, and honoring the incomparable Award-winner - Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots).

Proceeds to benefit Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. Proceeds will also benefit PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program who help artists with much needed financial assistance during the continued shutdown of live entertainment.

