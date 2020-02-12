Photo Flash: Playwright William Mastrosimone Attends First Preview of RULES OF DESIRE
Last evening's first preview of "RULES OF DESIRE" had a very special guest in attendance - the Award-winning playwright himself, WILLIAM MASTROSIMONE!
He met with the cast and director onstage following the performance.
Take a look below!
A startling and timely play by the author of Extremities, Rules of Desire, explores issues of power, self-preservation and profound humanism in the context of a frightening, beautiful drama. Three characters battle for love, lust and survival with stealth and a surprising element of comedy.
Opening Night is set for Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 7:30pm. Performances will continue through March 21, 2020.
Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR
William Mastrosimone, Tristan Biber, McKenna Harrington, William Roudebush, Christopher Sutton