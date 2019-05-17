Photo Flash: New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater Presents THE DRUNKARD'S WIFE

New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater, proudly present this year's second Archive Residency show, The Drunkard's Wife's world premiere of MADAME LYNCH, written and directed by Normandy Sherwood and Craig Flanagin, and choreographed by Iliana Gauto of Ballet Panambí Vera.



A spectacle with music, MADAME LYNCH takes on the picaresque story of Eliza Lynch, a 19th century woman whose fortunes took her from Irish potato famine refugee, to French courtesan, to the self-proclaimed "Empress of Paraguay." In collaboration with the Paraguayan folkloric dance group Ballet Panambí Vera, The Drunkard's Wife creates a multifaceted portrait of La Lynch as a way to understand the complex dynamics of cultural imperialism. The show reaches peaks of beauty and horror as it proceeds by way of live music, dance, and real and imagined scenes from her life as an adventuress, cultural doyenne, femme fatale and microfinance pioneer.



The cast includes Obie Award winner Juliana Francis Kelly, Nikki Calonge, Braulio Cruz, Blaze Ferrer, Mieko Gavia, Kevin Green, Hannah Kallenbach and the dancers of Ballet Panambí Vera.



The production team includes Yung Oh Le Page (Scenic Design), Christina Tang (Lighting Design), Craig Flanagin (Sound Design & Music), Normandy Sherwood with Nikki Luna Paz & Chelsea Collins (Costume Design), David Pym (Video Design) and Liz Nielsen (Stage Manager). Live band directed by Rachel Swaner.



MADAME LYNCH runs May 26 - June 15 at New Ohio Theatre, located at 154 Christopher Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets in New York City. Previews begin May 26 for a May 29 opening. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 7pm with additional shows on Tue 5/28 at 8pm and Wed 5/29 at 8pm. No show on Sun 6/2. The running time is approximately 80 minutes. Tickets are $25. Purchase at http://NewOhioTheatre.org or by calling 212-352-3101.



Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





