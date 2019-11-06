Photo Flash: Jackie Burns Inspires Students at One Day Master Class with Broadway Artists Alliance

On Saturday, November 2nd, Broadway's longest running Elphaba, Jackie Burns, worked with a group of students at Broadway Artists Alliance, workshopping audition material and sharing stories about her experiences in the industry. Burns garnered critical acclaim for her long running portrayal of Elphaba in the musical Wicked. She holds the distinction of most performances as the green-skinned witch on Broadway.

In addition to her work in Wicked on Broadway and on the National Tour, Ms. Burns has also been seen in the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair and as stand-by for Idina Menzel's Elizabeth in the 2014 musical If/Then, later to take over the role on the first National Tour. Ms. Burns took time out of her busy schedule this weekend to connect with the students and share her advice for navigating the professional theater industry.

The master class began with a quick Q&A, and Burns answered questions about her career and shared her most valuable audition secrets and tips for success in the industry. When asked about her journey, Burns began by talking about her early career, telling students about her choice to focus on acting while at the University of Connecticut. She reminisced about her first experience auditioning in New York and encouraged students to shift their perspective of the audition process. She remarked, "Everyone sitting behind the table, the casting directors and production team, they want you to succeed. They want you to be the solution to their problem. They want you to be the person they are looking for."

Each young hopeful had the chance to work one on one with Burns and get feedback on their audition material. Throughout the class, she reminded students that they were "individually perfect, in their own unique way. No one can perform your material exactly the way you can. You have a unique path and a unique process. Trust that. Lean into that." Burns advised the students to be open to learning and taking advantage of any and all performance opportunities. "I encourage you to be open to learning, always be taking classes and allowing yourself to grow as an artist and as an individual." As a parting thought, Burns praised the students for their focus, talent, and commitment to their craft.

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony® Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers four Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, BAA Junior for students ages 8-10, the Adult Professional Program, and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs. BAA also offers year round Private Coachings for children, teens, and young adults, as well as weekend One Day Master Classes throughout the year. Students attend from all over the country and with the exception of BAA's One Day Master Classes, participation is by audition only.

Broadway Artists Alliance's roster of Broadway master class instructors and guest speakers includes: Christy Altomare, Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Jason Robert Brown, Andrea Burns, Norbert Leo Butz, Jenn Colella, Corey Cott, Gavin Creel, Eden Espinosa, Katie Finneran, Sutton Foster, Alexander Gemignani, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Randy Graff, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Rachel Bay Jones, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Adam Kantor, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Derek Klena, Taylor Louderman, Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie, Andrea Martin, Megan McGinnis, Lindsay Mendez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Laura Osnes, Mamie Parris, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Will Roland, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Duncan Sheik, Max von Essen, Scott Wittman, John Lloyd Young, an impressive list of Broadway Casting Directors, Agents, and Managers, and many more. To see a more complete roster of BAA's faculty of summer and year round teaching artists, please visit: www.broadwayartistsalliance.org/teaching-artists/broadway-guest-artists/

For more information or to register for upcoming Auditions, Showcases, or year round Programs, please visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You