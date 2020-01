Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night Of ABNORMAL At Theatre Row, NYC

ABNORMAL (a new play by Scott Miesse) presented by Tessa Faye Talent, along with co-producers Kevin Martinez (Off Broadway's THE OTHER JOSH COHEN), David Lambert (Broadway's A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Shawn Arani (Broadway's A CHRISTMAS CAROL), StavisFilm LLC , Doug Anning, Kirk Isenhour, Sarah Baum, and Jon Baum opened Friday, January 17th at Theatre Row, to a sold-out house.

The production stars Cooper Grodin*, Cara Serber*, Sam Franco, Sean Harrison Jones*, Katie Lugo, & Scott Miesse. Led by Director Ted Wold, the production team includes Callie Stribling (Production Stage Manager), Austin McCaslin-Doyle (Assistant Director), and Carly Shiner (Light Design) - and features an original score by Cooper Grodin

Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography





