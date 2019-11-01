Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Abingdon Theatre Company recently held its Benefit Gala honoring Tony Award-nominated composer & lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, Big Fish) in celebration of the company's 27th anniversary season.

Directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin with choreography by Broadway's Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line), the evening featured Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Christina Sajous (Baby, It's You, Holler If You Hear Me), Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Café, On The Town), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly!), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and more!

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Clay Anderson and Roberto Araujo

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Abingdon Theatre Gala

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Andrew Lippa and Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Jeffrey Seller, Andrew Lippa, and family

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Kathy Travnicek and Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Morgan James

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Chad Austin and Pierre Marais

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Andrew Lippa and Tom Regouski

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Chad Austin and Ilda Mason

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Michael Mills, Chad Austin, Mark McGrath

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Audrey Cardwell

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Chad Austin and Merrie J. Davis

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Kevin David Thomas, Deidre Goodwin, Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Claybourne Elder

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Joey Merlo and Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Deidre Goodwin, Marissa BarragÃ¡n, Abby Jaros, Jane Papageorge

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Christian Dante White

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Chad Austin and Bonnie Milligan

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Sally Ann Triplett and Marc Cherry

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Marissa Rosen

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
JV Mercanti, Kate Baldwin, Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
David Green and Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Dave Droxler, Rashad V. Chambers, Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Naomi Lippa and Andrew Lippa

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Sally Ann Triplett and Richard Ridge

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Rachel Potter

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Jessica Hendy and Blaine Krauss

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Jim Kierstead and Chad Austin

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Bryce Pinkham and Scarlett Strallen

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Andrew Lippa

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Alysha Umphress

Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Chad Austin and Kate Baldwin

 



