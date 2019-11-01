Photo Flash: Inside Abingdon Theatre Company's Benefit Gala Honoring Andrew Lippa
Abingdon Theatre Company recently held its Benefit Gala honoring Tony Award-nominated composer & lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, Big Fish) in celebration of the company's 27th anniversary season.
Directed by Abingdon Theatre Company Artistic Director Chad Austin with choreography by Broadway's Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line), the evening featured Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Christina Sajous (Baby, It's You, Holler If You Hear Me), Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Café, On The Town), Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly!), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and more!
Photo Credit: Clay Anderson and Roberto Araujo
