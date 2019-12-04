Photo Flash: First Look at theÂ National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's THE SORCERESS

This December, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is presenting The Sorceress (Di Kishefmakherin), a magical, musical Yiddish fantasy starring an innocent young heroine, her dashing fiancé, a devious stepmother, and a scheming witch that takes its audience into a world of illusion, intrigue, and suspense. The Sorceress is being performed through December 29 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, NYC.

Get a first look in the photos below!

This musical, written in 1878, is one of the earliest works of Yiddish theater and the first formal Yiddish theatrical production introduced in America by the celebrated Thomashefsky family. The fully restored orchestrations are based, in part, on pre-Holocaust musical arrangements which were saved from destruction at the hands of the Nazis by YIVO Scholars in Vilna, who risked their lives to save thousands of unique documents and manuscripts. This fully staged work is the culmination of a project which NYTF began in 2017 to restore this classic.

The Sorceress, written by Avrom Goldfaden, is directed by Motl Didner, with musical direction by Zalmen Mlotek. The production is choreographed by Merete Muenter, and D. Zisl Slepovitch will provide additional orchestrations and arrangements.

The Sorceress stars Rachel Botchan*, Jonathan Brody*, Jazmin Gorsline*, Josh Kohane*, Bruce Rebold*, Steve Sterner*, and Mikhl Yashinsky*. And rounding out the cast are: Mark Alpert, Dani Apple, Rebecca Brudner*, Samuel Druhora*, Peter Gosik*, Dylan Seders Hoffman, Sam Kronenfeld, Riley McFarland*, Lexi Rabadi *, Hannah D. Scott*, Doug Shapiro*, and Lorin Zackular*. The Production Stage Manager for The Sorceress is Eileen F. Haggerty*, Assistant Stage Manager is Alex Kesner*, Company Manager/Casting Director is Jamibeth Margolis, CSA, and Associate Company Manager is Emily Snyder.

(* denotes members of Actors' Equity Association)

For tickets to The Sorceress, and other performances in NYTF's season of "Spiritual Resistance," visit NYTF.org or call 866-811-4111. For group sales and membership call 212-213-2120 Ext. 204.

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You