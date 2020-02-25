Photo Flash: First Look at the New York Premiere of SIDEWAYS THE EXPERIENCE

Get a first look at SIDEWAYS, the New York premiere of Rex Pickett's stage adaptation of his acclaimed novel (the inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film of the same name), directed by The Peccadillo's OBIE-Award winning artistic director Dan Wackerman.

Originally scheduled to be performed through April 12, SIDEWAYS will now run through Sunday, May 24 at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street, btw. Ninth & Tenth Aves).

SIDEWAYS THE EXPERIENCE, a premium ticket option, pairs a unique, pre-show premium wine and gourmet food event with the play. Curated and presented by leading online wine retailer Wine Access and celebrity caterer Mary Giuliani, Sideways the Experience creates an immersive wine tasting event on stage, much like ones discovered along the Santa Ynez wine trail, as depicted in the novel and film. Ms. Giuliani's signature whimsical food creations and five premium wines are served as part of an exclusive first act of this unique theatrical experience.

In SIDEWAYS, struggling writer and wine enthusiast Miles takes his engaged friend, Jack, on a trip to wine country for one last bonding adventure as single-guys.

Rex Pickett's novel Sideways was published in June 2004. Acclaimed for its humorous and thought-provoking examination of men, women, and human relationships, as well as its surprising details about wine, a film adaptation was released later that year. One of the best reviewed films of 2004, it earned an incredible rating of 96 percent on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, and was nominated for Best Picture at the 2005 Academy Awards. The film won an Oscar for Jim Taylor and Alexander Payne's adapted screenplay. Sideways went on to become one of the rare films whose influence outgrows its own industry and causes cultural change, as it was directly responsible for a huge increase in wine awareness and sales in both the U.S. and the U.K., a phenomenon that became known known as the "Sideways Effect."

The cast of SIDEWAYS features Gil Brady (Shear Madness) as Jack, Kimberly Doreen Burns (Irish Rep's Finian's Rainbow) as Maya, Allison Briner Dardenne (Bright Star) as Phyllis, Stephen Elrod (Shakespeare Theatre Co.) as Brad, Jenny Latimer (Les Misérables National Tour) as Victoria, Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as Miles, Jenny Strassburg (Mint Theatre Company's Echoes of the War) as Terra, and Oliver Wadsworth (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang National Tour) as the Tasting Room Manager.

SIDEWAYS has scenic design by David Arsenault, costumes by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor, original music and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta and properties designed by Matt Carlin. The Production Stage Manager is Will Chaloner. The fight director is J. David Brimmer. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting, CSA. The General Manager is LDK Productions. Lisa Dozier King is the Executive Producer.





