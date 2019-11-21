Photo Flash: Exclusive First Look At GOOD MORNING NEW YORK's Off-Broadway Dance Rehearsals

Rehearsals are underway for the Off-Broadway premiere of Good Morning New York. The musical comedy begins performances January 9, 2020 at the Players Theatre. The musical follows a group of success-starved journalists at a struggling news station.

On Wednesday choreographer Daniel Gold and assistant choreographer Shannon Walsh introduced the dance routine for "Dim The Lights" to the cast. Performers include Bobby Allan, Zach Holden, Lexi Rosenblum, Therin Morrisey, Darren Cementina, Emma Clinch and Jacqueline Keeley as the beloved "Baby Boo."

The tap dance number, slotted for the top of Act 2, is composed by Jackson Bell, Jacklyn Thrapp and Dylan Adler. Lyrics by Jacklyn Thrapp.

"The number brings to light why John views the workplace the way he does and uses his Showman-esque narrative to convince Steve to change to his thought process," choreographer Daniel Gold says.

Performances for the limited engagement begin January 9, 2020. Tickets start at $42.

Visit GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You