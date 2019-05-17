Photo Flash: Cast Members From THE HANDMAIDS MUSICAL Take to the Highline

May. 17, 2019  

Some of the cast of The Handmaids Musical took to the High Line in New York this week with photographer Heather Gershonowitz.

It has been a rather heavy week of uneasy news across the country, and the ladies of THM know that this is a sign. We need to acknowledge what is happening, but speak up so it does not go any further. The Iconic red dresses and bonnets are a symbol of fertility: a uniform governed by a patriarchy who stripped women of their voice, responsibility and rights. All this created in a 1985 fictional dystopia ... It is such a shame just how many parallels are being drawn in America right now.

It will take as many voices as possible to win this battle. And we are on board in every possible capacity.

Join the revolution!

www.handmaidsparody.com

Isabella D''Annunzio (Janine) and Samantha Stevens (June) Photo credit: Heather Gershonowitz

The Hanmaid''s taking on the Iconic ''Bridesmaids'' movie pose. From left to right; Isabella D''Annunzio (Janine) Gail Dennison (Lydia) Federica Morra (Emily) Samantha Stevens (June) and Teal Holliday (

Gail Dennison as Lydia Heather Gershonowitz



  Photo Flash: Cast Members From THE HANDMAIDS MUSICAL Take to the Highline
