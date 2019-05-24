Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Last night, Broadway Sessions will held the ultimate AVENUE Q Farewell/Reunion Show. The show's current cast will joined Q alumni for a night of story and song that was uniquely Q.

The evening featured performances by AVENUE Q cast members and alumni Sharon Wheatley, Rick Lyon, Erin Quill, Howie Michael Smith, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Imari Hardon, Elizabeth Ann Berg, Jed Resnick, Ben Durocher, Micke Liscio Jr., Jason Jacoby, Katie Boren, Grace Choi, Nick Kohn, Maggie Lakis, Lacretta, Rob Morrison, joshua holden, Hazel Ann Siegel and surprise special guests.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

All photos by: Helane Blumfield www.hbphotoanddesign.net



Ben Sessions



Carmen Ruby Floyd



joshua holden



Imari Hardon



Ben Durocher



The Current Cast Of Avenue Q



Erin Quill



Farewell Avenue Q



Jennifer Barnhart



Maggie Leaks





