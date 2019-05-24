Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

May. 24, 2019  

Last night, Broadway Sessions will held the ultimate AVENUE Q Farewell/Reunion Show. The show's current cast will joined Q alumni for a night of story and song that was uniquely Q.

The evening featured performances by AVENUE Q cast members and alumni Sharon Wheatley, Rick Lyon, Erin Quill, Howie Michael Smith, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Imari Hardon, Elizabeth Ann Berg, Jed Resnick, Ben Durocher, Micke Liscio Jr., Jason Jacoby, Katie Boren, Grace Choi, Nick Kohn, Maggie Lakis, Lacretta, Rob Morrison, joshua holden, Hazel Ann Siegel and surprise special guests.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

All photos by: Helane Blumfield www.hbphotoanddesign.net

high res photos

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Ben Sessions

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Carmen Ruby Floyd

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
joshua holden

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Imari Hardon

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Ben Durocher

 

 

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
The Current Cast Of Avenue Q

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Erin Quill

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Farewell Avenue Q

 

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Jennifer Barnhart

 

Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Maggie Leaks

 



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
  • Video: Evyne Hollens and THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Member Kristen Stoke Team Up For A Duet
  • Full Casting Announced For New York Classical Theatre's Staged Reading Of LEONORA
  • Photo Flash: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In the Park
  • PUBLIC SERVANT By Bekah Brunstetter Begins Previews Tomorrow Off-Broadway
  • Original Off-Broadway Recording Of RENASCENCE is Now Available

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup