Photo Flash: AVENUE Q's Jennifer Barnhart Returns To Laurie Beechman With IT'S ABOUT TIME

Jennifer Barnhart was such a hit in her debut solo cabaret show at the Laurie Beechman Theatre this month that due to popular demand, she's been invited back for an encore performance of "It's About Time!" on Sunday, May 19th. Showtime is at 7pm. Click here for tickets.

An original cast member of Broadway's Avenue Q and a puppeteer on "Sesame Street," Ms. Barnhart thrives under the direction of Alan Muraoka in sharing her journey that led her to two of the most famous streets in the world: Broadway and Sesame Street in an evening of stories, silliness and song.

Ms. Barnhart was accompanied by music director Gary Adler, bassist Jim Donica and percussionist Michael Croiter, all of whom were in the original Avenue Q orchestra. She was joined by puppeteer Rick Lyon.

Her entertaining set list included: "It's Today," "I Had Someone Else," "Moonlight Savings Time," "I Love Rock & Roll, "Just in Time," "Natural Woman" sung with Cleo the Lion, "Black Coffee," "Not Perfect," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Barcelona" with Rick Lyon and the Bad Idea Bears, "Drinking for Two," "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park" with Mrs. T, "Brave," "Crazy World," "Save Your Sorrow for Tomorrow". She sang followed "Let the Rest of the World Go By," as her encore.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at the Westbank Cafe on 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Aves. There is a $20 cover and $20 food/beverage minimum per person.

Jennifer Barnhart (Performer) was an Original Broadway Company member (Outer Critics Circle Award) of the smash Tony Award-winning hit Avenue Q,and she remained with the show in the role she created for its entire six-year run on Broadway. As a puppeteer, Jennifer has performed on numerous children's television shows, most notably "Between the Lions," "Bear in the Big Blue House," "Johnny & the Sprites," "Julie's Greenroom" (with Julie Andrews, for Netflix), and "Sesame Street," where she plays Zoe. Some favorite 'human' roles include: Lady Macbeth, Goneril and Veronica in God of Carnage (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), and Officer Randy in Superior Donuts (The Arden Theatre). She has also appeared on "Law & Order: SVU" (once as a puppeteer) and was the Speaker of the House on Season 5 of &qu! ot;House of Cards". Jennifer's voice can be heard on various educational apps, and as a narrator for the YA novel The Adventures of a Girl Called Bicycle (Penguin/Random House). Website: www.jenniferbarnhart.com Follow on Instagram: #iamjenbarnhart

Alan Muraoka (Director) NY directing credits: Avenue Q (Off-Broadway Resident Director), Telly Leung: Telly on a Sunday (Birdland-November 2018), The Report (NY Fringe), Kung Fu (Signature Theatre-AD), Ann Harada: American Songbook (Lincoln Center), Awesomer & Awesomer!!! (Triad Theatre), The King and I (Harbor Lights Theatre), Telly Leung: Playlist and What Makes a Man? (54 Below), Ali Ewoldt: From Phantom to Phantom (54 Below) Grand Hotel (NYU/Cap 21), Falsettoland (NAATCO), John Tartaglia AD-LIBerty (Joe's Pub) & Christ! mas Eve With Christmas Eve (BC/EFA Benefits). Regionally: South Pacific & Once On This Island (Olney Theatre),The King and I, Xanadu, Disney's High School Musical and Disney's High School Musical 2 (all at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma), Disney's High School Musical (MUNY, Casa Manana), Urinetown (Trinity University), and Up In The Air (Kennedy Center-AD). Television: "Sesame Street," Macy'sThanksgiving Day Parade. As an actor, Alan is most recognizable for his role in the Emmy Award winning series, "Sesame Street," where he plays "Alan," the proprietor of Hooper's Store. He has appeared in 7 Broadway shows; Aladdin, Pacific Overtures, Mail, Shogun, the Musical, My Favorite Year, The King and I (with Lou Diamond Phillips and Donna Murphy), and most notably Miss Saigon, where he played the lead role of the Engineer. Member SSDC & DGA. Website: www.alanmuraoka.net Follow on Instagram: #alanathoopers

Photo Credit: Richard Termine/Lia Chang



Jennifer Barnhart and Director Alan Muraoka. Photo by Lia Chang



Jim Donica and Jennifer Barnhart. Photo by Richard Termine



Jennifer Barnhart. Photo by Richard Termine



Jim Donica and Jennifer Barnhart. Photo by Richard Termine



Jim Donica and Jennifer Barnhart. Photo by Richard Termine



Gary Adler, Jennifer Barnhart, the Bad News Bears, Rick Lyon and Jim Donica. Photo by Richard Termine



Jennifer Barnhart with her mother, Mary. Photo by Lia Chang



Rick Lyon, Michael Croiter, Jennifer Barnhart, Gary Adler, Jim Donica, Alan Muraoka. Photo by Lia Chang



Bob McGrath, Jennifer Barnhart, Carole Delgado, Alan Muraoka, Ann McGrath. Photo by Lia Chang



Paul Hebron and Jennifer Barnhart. Photo by Lia Chang



Sharon Lerner, Jennifer Barnhart, Alan Muraoka and Bob McGrath. Photo by Lia Chang



Michael K. Frith, Sharon Lerner, Jennifer Barnhart, Cleo, Kathryn Mullen. Photo by Lia Chang



David Alan Stern and Jennifer Barnhart. Photo by Lia Chang





