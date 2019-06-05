Photo Coverage: Primary Stages' LITTLE WOMEN Celebrates Opening Night

Primary Stages' Little Women officially opened last night, June 4 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The cast of Little Women will include Paola Sanchez Abreu (The Wolves) as "Beth," Megan Byrne (Arcadia) as "Hannah/Mrs. Mingott," Michael Crane (Gloria, The Body of an American) as "Brooks/Parrot/Dashwood," Kate Hamill as "Meg," Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as "Jo," Andrew Long (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as "Mr. Laurence/Robert March," Nate Mann (NY Debut) as "Laurie," Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Mary Page Marlowe) as "Marmie/Aunt March," and Carmen Zilles (Small Mouth Sounds) as "Amy."

Jo March doesn't want to be like other girls; in fact, she's not even sure that she wants to be a girl. Jo is ambitious, rough around the edges, headstrong, and yearns for a future she can't yet articulate. As the nation is torn apart by civil war, Jo and her sisters struggle with what it means to grow up. Gender roles, political beliefs, poverty, and even love itself threaten to break family ties, as the March sisters try to reconcile their identities with society's demands. How do you stay true to yourself when the world wants you to become a perfect little woman?

Tickets for Little Women start at $80, with additional premium seating options offered.

Photo Credit: Monroe George





