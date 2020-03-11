Photo Coverage: New York Theatre Workshop Celebrates Opening Night of ENDLINGS

New York Theatre Workshop just celebrated opening night of Endlings, which will play for a limited run through Sunday, March 29, 2020. Endlings is written by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza) and will be directed by Sammi Cannold (Evita at City Center).

On the Korean island of Man-Jae, three elderly haenyeos-sea women-spend their dying days diving into the ocean to harvest seafood. Across the globe on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright, twice an immigrant, spends her days wrestling with the expectation that she write "authentic" stories about her identity. This "fascinating, audacious and deftly satirical" new play by Celine Song, directed by Sammi Cannold, questions what we inherit and challenges who dictates the terms.

This production of Endlings originated at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University.

The cast includes Wai Ching Ho ("Daredevil") as Han Sol, Emily Kuroda ("Gilmore Girls") as Go Min, and Jo Yang (Comfort Women) as Sook Ja. The rest of the company includes Matt DaSilva (Ragtime on Ellis Island) as White Stage Manager, Miles G. Jackson ("The Last O.G.") as White Husband, Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at The Crown) as White Stage Manager/Turtle, Jiehae Park (Sleep) as Ha Young, Keith Pinault (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as White Stage Manager, Andy Talen (Sleep No More) as White Stage Manager.

