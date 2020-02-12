Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE WE STAND at WP Theater
The World Premiere of playwright and performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays' WHERE WE STAND - co-presented by WP Theater and Baltimore Center Stage - just opened Off-Broadway last night, Tuesday February 11, 2020, at WP Theater (1262 Broadway, NYC).
WHERE WE STAND stars Grays (Men on Boats, In The Next Room [or The Vibrator Play]), who will alternate select performances with David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors; Passing Strange) beginning February 15. Directed by Tamilla Woodard (Hadestown Associate Director), previews began Off-Broadway on Friday, January 31 at WP Theater. The limited engagement will run through March 1, 2020 before playing Baltimore Center Stage from April 2-26, 2020.
In a town running low on compassion, an exile seeks forgiveness, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice. A storyteller spins a tale of a lonely soul tempted by the devil's kindness on a fateful trip to the crossroads. Where We Stand is an epic fable of penance filled with humor, heart, and music. This world premiere production brings together two WP Lab alums: rising-star playwright/performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Last Night and the Night Before) and director Tamilla Woodard, whose smash hit 3/fifths The New York Times called "extraordinary" and "relentlessly provocative."
Photo Credit: Tarah Lee
David Ryan Smith
Lisa McNulty (Producing Artistic Dir, WP), Stephanie Ybarra (Artistic Director, Baltimore Center Theater)
Michael Ross, Terry Morgenthaler, Stephanie Ybarra of Baltimore Center Stage
Michael Sag, Lisa McNulty, Tamilla Woodard, Stephanie Ybarra and Michael Ross
Tamilla Woodard (Director) & Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Playwright & Performer)
Tamilla Woodard (Director) & Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Playwright & Performer)
Graham Garlington, Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Claire DeLiso, TW, DLG, Normal Anthony Smalls, Nehemiah Luckett
Lisa McNulty, Donnetta Lavinia Grays & Stephanie Ybarra
Tamilla Woodard, Rachel Karpf, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Lisa McNulty
viBe Theater Cohort with Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Tamilla Woodard, Lisa McNulty