Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE WE STAND at WP Theater

The World Premiere of playwright and performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays' WHERE WE STAND - co-presented by WP Theater and Baltimore Center Stage - just opened Off-Broadway last night, Tuesday February 11, 2020, at WP Theater (1262 Broadway, NYC).

WHERE WE STAND stars Grays (Men on Boats, In The Next Room [or The Vibrator Play]), who will alternate select performances with David Ryan Smith (One Man, Two Guvnors; Passing Strange) beginning February 15. Directed by Tamilla Woodard (Hadestown Associate Director), previews began Off-Broadway on Friday, January 31 at WP Theater. The limited engagement will run through March 1, 2020 before playing Baltimore Center Stage from April 2-26, 2020.

In a town running low on compassion, an exile seeks forgiveness, forcing the community to decide between mercy or justice. A storyteller spins a tale of a lonely soul tempted by the devil's kindness on a fateful trip to the crossroads. Where We Stand is an epic fable of penance filled with humor, heart, and music. This world premiere production brings together two WP Lab alums: rising-star playwright/performer Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Last Night and the Night Before) and director Tamilla Woodard, whose smash hit 3/fifths The New York Times called "extraordinary" and "relentlessly provocative."





